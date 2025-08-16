Dana White Has More Faith in Conor McGregor Over Jon Jones for UFC Return

It’s no exaggeration to say Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are two of the most valuable fighters Dana White has ever brought into the UFC. ‘Bones’ burst onto the scene in 2011, tearing through the light heavyweight division, dethroning legends, and cementing himself, at least in White’s eyes, as the greatest fighter to ever set foot in the Octagon. McGregor, on the other hand, ushered in the UFC’s most profitable era, becoming the sport’s biggest draw and still holding the record for most pay-per-view main events in company history.

His grudge match with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 remains the UFC’s all-time best-seller with nearly 2.4 million buys, a mark many believe will never be touched. Fast forward to 2025, and the landscape looks very different. The Irishman hasn’t fought in over four years, while Jones has hung up the gloves after allegedly avoiding a clash with the now former interim champion Tom Aspinall for more than a year. Now, with the company preparing for a historic event at the White House next year, both stars have hinted at making their return on that card. But according to Dana White, if it comes down to picking just one, he already knows who he’s putting in the spotlight.

Dana White Picks Conor McGregor as His Potential Choice to Headline the UFC White House Card

With the event still nearly 11 months away, White is already planning to meet President Donald Trump to discuss its logistics and framework. As of now, the potential headliners don’t even seem to be on his radar. However, during a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White was asked a pointed question: between McGregor and Jones, who does he trust more to actually make it to the Octagon for that historic night?

White was emphatic in his response and chose his golden goose over the consensus MMA GOAT. He said, “I trust Conor. I trust Conor. Conor McGregor has never, ever – unless he was seriously injured – this guy has always delivered. Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about.”

This perspective holds weight given the recent turn of events. Jones went nearly 600 days without unifying the heavyweight titles against Aspinall, instead opting to face a 42-year-old Stipe Miocic in what became his retirement bout at UFC 309 last November. He didn’t officially confirm his retirement until seven months later, news that White revealed at the UFC Baku press conference.

It’s worth noting the fight with Aspinall had already been booked before Jones pulled out, derailing what could have been the biggest heavyweight clash in UFC history. Critics also point to a pattern. Many fans believe Jones avoided Francis Ngannou in a similar fashion years earlier by demanding what White described as “Deontay Wilder money,” in the neighborhood of $30 million.

Go back even further, and Jones was at the center of UFC’s first-ever canceled event (UFC 151), when he refused a short-notice fight with Chael Sonnen after Dan Henderson withdrew. His out-of-cage troubles also forced him out of UFC 200 just three days before his scheduled bout with Daniel Cormier.

By contrast, McGregor in his prime pushed through severe injuries, such as his UFC 189 interim title fight against Chad Mendes, where he entered with a compromised leg yet still delivered a historic victory. All of these moments, stacked over the years, have no doubt shaped White’s preference in 2025.

Dana White Clears the Air on Rumors of Conor McGregor Being Released From the UFC

Talking about Conor McGregor, fans nearly had a heart attack when rumors of his release from the UFC began circulating on social media. Panic set in after the MMA page called UFC Roster Tracker reported that McGregor had been removed from the active roster, a move that typically signals a fighter is either retired or no longer with the promotion.

It didn’t take long for Dana White to catch wind of the story. Despite its name, UFC Roster Tracker isn’t officially affiliated with the company; it simply tracks roster changes listed on UFC.com. Just hours after the news, the head honcho swiftly put the rumors to rest.

“Total Bulls*it,” White wrote under a report on Instagram (via Happy Punch). For the unversed, the Irishman remains signed to the UFC and still has two fights left on his current contract. However, the hopes of his return to the Octagon remain slim, considering he last fought at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier and ended in a disaster when he broke his leg inside the first round.

There were hopes of the former double champ’s return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. But a pinky toe injury splashed water on those plans, and fans were left in limbo. And in 2025, the Irishman’s life hasn’t become any easier, considering his lawsuit scandals and other shenanigans have taken center stage.

