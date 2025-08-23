Conor McGregor Explodes in Profanity-filled Rant After Ben Askren Calls Him Out

Conor McGregor explodes back in social media today, igniting new consideration for his potential return to the octagon. It looks like he is taking his training for a UFC return seriously this time. As Dana White said, perhaps we can finally put some faith in his comeback to the Octagon. But the Notorious can’t help stirring up noise along the way

Recently, he exploded on social media after Ben Askren criticized his sparring footage. The 37-year-old defended his training methods with a profanity-filled rant that slammed current UFC performances.”

Conor McGregor Explodes on Social Media Over Beating Up Sparring Partners

The drama started when McGregor posted videos from his Italy training camp showing him landing hard shots on younger, less experienced fighters. The clips drew immediate backlash from fans and some fellow fighters who questioned whether McGregor was taking things too far against amateur opponents.

Former UFC fighter Askren joined the criticism. He took to X and wrote, “What does beating up fighters who aren’t good prove or do to make you better? These videos are so dumb.” Critics like Askren feel that McGregor is using these sessions more for show than for meaningful training.

What does beating up fighters who aren’t good prove or do to make you better? These videos are so dumb https://t.co/PTcCgSWqNl — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) August 22, 2025



But the Mystic Mac doesn’t see it that way. He fired back with an angry response defending his approach and attacking what he called boring UFC fights. “Charge this for free to the game, on the MACK! cos I am FED UP PAYING for this b——- we keep seeing!” he wrote on Instagram.

Now, though his response sounds harsh, he is ironically correct. Believe it or not, 90% of fighters from that generation would agree that they learned to wrestle by getting beaten by their seniors.

Maybe current MMA stars have taken a slightly softer approach, which McGregor finds frustrating. He claimed to have “100% ground-and-pound accuracy” and criticized lackluster performances across the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)



“If you’re not MURDERING PEOPLE WITH YOUR GROUND AND POUND! F— off,” McGregor wrote, clearly agitated by suggestions that he was bullying weaker opponents.

The Irishman also used the controversy to promote Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he serves as part-owner. He called BKFC “REAL MADNESS” and suggested it offers more exciting action than current UFC cards.

Sparring Clips for His UFC Return?

McGregor hasn’t fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Those sparring videos represent his most serious training footage in years, suggesting he’s preparing for an actual return.

Plus, he recently re-entered the UFC drug testing pool and has been linked to a potential White House card next year’s summer. But his BKFC promotion during the rant complicates things.

At the BKFC 82 press conference, president David Feldman explained McGregor’s absence by saying the Irish star “couldn’t make it at the last minute because he’s actually very, very focused” on training.

BKFC President David Feldman says Conor McGregor is absent from their press conference today in New Jersey because he is back training to fight the winner of Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens in the BKFC. pic.twitter.com/pExTlMWl4f — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) August 21, 2025



Feldman also revealed that the Irishman will probably fight either Mike Perry or Jeremy Stephens, who are set to face off on October 4. But everyone knows McGregor can’t compete in the bare-knuckle promotion while under his UFC contract, yet he continues promoting their events over UFC cards.

The training camp in Italy clearly shows that McGregor is physically ready to return. But fans want to see the former champion test himself against elite competition, not dominate amateur fighters for social media content.