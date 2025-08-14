Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens Headlines Oct. 4 BKFC Event

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), which calls itself “the World’s Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion,” has announced BKFC-82 set for Saturday, October 4, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey headlined by the highly anticipated return of ‘The King of Violence,’ “Platinum” Mike Perry, defending his title in a light heavyweight clash against Jeremy ‘Lil Heathen’ Stephens.

BKFC-82 will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 19 at noon ET and can be purchased online at BKFC.com.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re honored to promote our first event in New Jersey and at a world-class venue, Prudential Center,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of the Philadelphia-based BKFC.

“Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens is truly a bare-knuckle clash between two of the toughest and most popular fighters in combat sports and is the perfect headliner for the biggest event we’ve promoted since our inception in 2018.

“We’re also going to load up the undercard with many of our best bare-knuckle fighters, and I strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets well in advance as we expect another record-setting sellout crowd.”

With an attendance of 17,762 on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Wells Fargo Center, KnuckleMania V set a new modern-day combat sports record for the city of Philadelphia.

Mike Perry Promises “Platinum Performance”

“A Platinum Performance is set to take place! Everyone in the Prudential Center and those watching on DAZN will feel the impact! Tune into my latest and greatest ‘King of Violence’ battle!” said Perry (exclamation points included).

“Delusions to reality, I said I was going to do it and I did it,” said Stephens. “Hardest hitting 145er stepping up to 175 to be crowned the new King of Violence. The king of the barbarians is home.”

“As Prudential Center continues to cement itself as New Jersey’s home for marquee combat sports, hosting the inaugural Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in our state opens an exciting new chapter for our company,” said Dylan Wanagiel, Vice President, Sports Properties and Special Events, HBSE/Prudential Center. “We take pride in our diverse lineup of programming. This groundbreaking event in Newark delivers to tri-state area fight fans one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.”

Drawing massive crowds and extraordinary global interest in his battles, no other bare-knuckle fighter has epitomized the warrior spirit of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship as “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Perry vs Stephens Matchup

Perry of Orlando, Florida (5-0) made his imprint quickly in BKFC, defeating bare-knuckle hardcore veteran Julian Lane over five hellacious rounds at KnuckleMania II on February 19, 2022.

Following up on August 20, 2022, at London, England’s iconic Wembley Arena, Perry was victorious against hometown MMA Superstar Michael Page in a memorable clash decided by a sixth sudden-death round, which instantly became an international viral sensation.

Back in the United States on April 29, 2023, Perry demolished Luke Rockhold over two merciless rounds towards a stoppage victory. Facing off against MMA legend Eddie Alvarez on December 2, 2023, Perry battered his way towards a stoppage at the end of round two. Headlining KnuckleMania V on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, Perry savagely stopped former BKFC World Champion Thiago Alves in the opening round.

Following an outstanding professional MMA career, Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens of San Diego (3-0) smashed his way into the BKFC upper echelon on January 25, 2025 with a third-round stoppage of hometown legend Eddie Alvarez in front of a sold-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Stephens defeated Bobby Taylor on September 6, 2024 and stopped Jimmie Rivera in the third round on December 2, 2023.

Perry is arguably the face of BKFC and bareknuckle fighting in the U.S., rumored as a potential opponent for boxer Jake Paul.

What Is BKFC?

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. Based in Philadelphia, BKFC says it is “dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety.”

BKFC bouts take place in a circular four-rope ring, designed to encourage fast-paced and exciting bouts. The patented BKFC “Squared Circle” contains scratch lines, based on the Broughton Rules, which governed bare-knuckle fighting in the 19th century. The rules require fighters to ‘Toe the Line,’ starting every round face-to-face, inches apart.

In BKFC, only those fighters who are established professionals in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, or Muay Thai are allowed to compete. The referees and judges are required to have extensive professional combat sports experience.

All fight cards are governed by state athletic commissions, as with boxing and mixed martial arts, although not all states permit bare-knuckle competition. Wyoming was the first state to approve bare-knuckle fighting in 2018. It’s difficult to verify the exact number of states that currently permit bare-knuckle boxing, but it is approximately 30, with the most recent additions being California, Texas, and New Jersey.

BKFC is true to its name. Fighters are not allowed to wrap their hands to within one inch of the knuckle. BKFC declares it is dedicated to not just creating the safest, most exciting, and highest-level bare-knuckle fighting organization in the world, but leading the way for a new, fully recognized professional combat sport.