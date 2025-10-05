Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Targeted to Launch UFC’s Paramount Era in January 2026

At the end of 2025, the UFC will officially part ways with ESPN, closing out a seven-year broadcast partnership that began in 2019. Starting in January 2026, Paramount will become the exclusive home of UFC events in the United States through a new seven-year deal. Under the agreement, Paramount will stream the UFC’s entire lineup, including 13 marquee pay-per-view cards and 30 Fight Night events each year, exclusively on Paramount+. This marks a major shift away from the UFC’s traditional pay-per-view model, a move that Paramount and TKO believe will make the sport more accessible to fans nationwide.

The deal is valued at an average of $1.1 billion annually, nearly double the $550 million ESPN reportedly pays per year under the current rights agreement. Meanwhile, Dana White confirmed at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference that the promotion is preparing to launch its Paramount era in January with a blockbuster event.

Dana White Confirms Huge 2026 UFC Event to Kickstart Paramount Deal Alongside Full-Year Combat Sports Lineup

At the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, Dana White faced a flurry of questions about the much-anticipated UFC White House event set for 2026. The UFC president made it clear that discussions about bouts for that card will only begin in February, stressing that the June 2026 showcase is not the promotion’s current priority.

Instead, White revealed that the UFC is focused on launching its new streaming partnership in January with a major event. Many believe the promotion has been deliberately holding back some of its biggest names to make the debut card under the new deal truly special.

🚨 Dana White says the UFC is prioritizing building a “massive, incredible card” for January to kick off the Paramount partnership After that, they will turn their focus towards building the UFC White House card which will be “the greatest fight card ever assembled” 👀🔥 (h/t… pic.twitter.com/Jyg0F1ITLQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 5, 2025

White also confirmed that the upcoming clash between Dan Hooker and Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar will serve as a No. 1 contender fight in the lightweight division. That announcement brings more clarity to Ilia Topuria’s first title defense at 155 pounds.

According to Eurosport’s Alvaro Colmenero, the UFC is already targeting Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for a massive Los Angeles card in January, a matchup that would kick off the Paramount era in explosive fashion.

ALSO READ: Ilia Topuria Celebrates Fellow Georgian Merab Dvalishvili’s Dominance After UFC 320

🚨UFC wants to book Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje in January 2026. this would kick off the new partnership with Paramount via @KOlmeneroMMA pic.twitter.com/0Ft6zK9ySw — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) October 5, 2025

It is safe to say that 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for the UFC and its related ventures. Dana White recently revealed the stacked schedule during an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

“So next year, with the Paramount deal, we’re gonna do 44 events, fight between fight nights and numbered pay-per-view events,” White said.

He went on to break down the rest of the slate: “I’m gonna do 12 Power Slap events next year. We’re gonna do 14 BJJ events and then the new boxing deal I’m working on for 2026. Think about it, boxing isn’t on TV right now. Nobody has a TV deal. They’re doing some DAZN fights. I’ll end up nailing down a television deal for boxing, and we’ll do 16 or 18 boxing events next year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Pros Pick (@mma.pros.pick)

For context, boxing has been largely absent from traditional television since the closures of HBO Boxing and Showtime Sports. To fill that gap, Zuffa Boxing has now officially signed an exclusive media partnership with Paramount, covering the United States, Latin America, and Canada beginning in 2026. Under the deal, Paramount+ will stream 12 boxing cards annually, with select events also set to air on CBS.