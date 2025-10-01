UFC Qatar Set for Massive Main and Co-Main Events After Dana White’s Blockbuster Announcement

Dana White’s knack for dropping surprise fight announcements continued this week. The UFC CEO revealed some blockbuster matchups for the organization’s first event in Qatar on November 22. Taking to Instagram, White announced two high-stakes showdowns: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker at lightweight and Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Garry at welterweight. With these latest additions, the UFC’s year-end schedule is shaping up to deliver some major action for the fans.

UFC Qatar Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker

For the UFC Qatar main event, White announced the highly anticipated return of #2-ranked Arman Tsarukyan against #6-ranked Dan Hooker. This will mark Tsarukyan’s first fight since his impressive victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300.

The matchup presents a golden opportunity for the Armenian to re-enter the lightweight title picture, especially after he had to pull out of his scheduled UFC 311 bout against Islam Makhachev for the gold. Although Tsarukyan also served as the backup fighter for UFC 317, he didn’t receive White’s nod to be next in line.

With Ilia Topuria already teasing his first title defense against Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje, Tsarukyan’s return only adds more clarity to the lightweight pecking order. During his 19-month absence from the Octagon, the Armenian stayed active in grappling competitions, scoring wins over former lightweight champion Benson Henderson and Patricky Pitbull.

On the other side, Hooker is also returning after a long layoff, his last fight being a win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 in Perth. The New Zealand native was originally set to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 in March, but had to withdraw due to a broken hand that required surgery. This main event carries major implications, as a decisive victory for either fighter could put them in strong contention for the 155-pound title.

UFC Qatar Co-Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Garry

In the co-main event, Belal Muhammad returns to the Octagon to face #6-ranked Ian Garry in a bout with clear title implications. Muhammad lost his welterweight crown to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in Montreal in a highly competitive fight.

Meanwhile, the Irishman stepped in at UFC 310 to face Shavkat Rakhmonov, and although his undefeated streak ended, Garry’s stock rose thanks to a valiant showing against the unbeaten Kazakh. He further built momentum with a dominant win over Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas in April.

A rivalry has been brewing between the two fighters. Garry was the backup for Muhammad’s UFC 315 bout, and Muhammad later called out Garry for a fight at UFC 319 in his hometown of Chicago following a series of heated exchanges online.

The stakes are high: the winner could position themselves as the next contender for the welterweight title, potentially facing the victor of Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden. The event marks UFC’s fourth in the Middle East in 2025 but its first in Qatar. The fights are scheduled for November 22 and will take place in Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena.