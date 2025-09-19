Arman Tsarukyan Tips Ilia Topuria to Defend the 155lbs Belt Against Paddy Pimblett Before Moving Up for Islam Makhachev

After UFC 311, the lightweight division was in limbo, with no clear title challenger in sight. That changed at UFC 317 when Ilia Topuria delivered a brutal knockout of Charles Oliveira, becoming the UFC’s first undefeated two-division champion. But the question quickly shifted: who’s next for ‘El Matador’? During International Fight Week, Topuria’s iconic moment with two belts was interrupted when Joe Rogan brought Paddy Pimblett into the cage. The face-off turned fiery, ending with Pimblett shoving the champ to the crowd’s delight.

Still, Pimblett isn’t the only contender in the conversation. Arman Tsarukyan, once in line to face Islam Makhachev, faltered with a weight miss in January but redeemed himself as the UFC 317 backup. Even so, Dana White and Topuria remain unconvinced he’s the next man up, while Pimblett insists the shot belongs to him. And now, the Armenian is also convinced that the Spaniard will most likely face the Englishman next and then will move up for ever more ambitious goals.

Arman Tsarukyan Says Paddy Pimblett Likely to Leapfrog Him and Justin Gaethje for Lightweight Title Shot

In a recent interview with Sports24, the #2-ranked lightweight suggested that both he and Justin Gaethje will likely be passed over in favor of Pimblett for Topuria’s first 155-pound title defense.

“No, Gaethje won’t fight Topuria,” Tsarukyan said. “It’s my opinion. The UFC can do whatever they want. The UFC could even put Topuria against a debutant. But I think it’s more likely to be Pimblett than Gaethje.”

His comments tie back to the longstanding rivalry between Topuria and Pimblett, which began in 2022 with a heated war of words and even a hotel altercation involving a hand sanitiser bottle in Manchester. Adding to Pimblett’s case is his perfect UFC record, boasting seven straight wins inside the Octagon.

Tsarukyan also speculated that Topuria may not stay at lightweight for long. With Islam Makhachev moving up to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for gold at UFC 322, the Armenian believes Topuria will follow suit if the Dagestani wins gold.

“I think he’ll defend his title. If Islam wins the [welterweight] title, [Topuria] will move up to 170 and want to become a triple champ,” Tsarukyan explained.

Still, he doesn’t expect Topuria to face him anytime soon. “No, he won’t want to fight me because he can make more money fighting Islam, and he has the chance to become the first-ever triple champion in history and earn big money.”

As for Tsarukyan himself, he last competed at UFC 300, where he edged out Charles Oliveira by split decision. Since then, he has stayed active in grappling, defeating Patricky Pitbull by submission and preparing to face former lightweight champion Benson Henderson in a no-gi match in Moscow on Friday.

Talking about his Octagon return, Tsarukyan is reportedly set to face Dan Hooker on November 22 at UFC Qatar. If confirmed, a clash between Tsarukyan and Hooker has all the makings of a thrilling main event. The Armenian would see it as another step toward title contention, further proving himself as one of the most dangerous young lightweights in the division.

For Hooker, it represents a chance to reestablish himself as a top-10 mainstay after battling through injuries and inconsistency, which cost him a shot at Gaethje at UFC 313. However, Tsarukyan noted that he hasn’t received a contract yet but believes the UFC is likely to move forward with this matchup.