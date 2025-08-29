Dana White Unveils Blockbuster Superfights for UFC 321 and UFC 322 PPV Cards

By now, it’s almost a tradition for the UFC to drop surprise announcements during random Instagram Live sessions, with Dana White delivering major fight news that shakes up upcoming cards. 2025 has already given fans plenty of incredible matchups in the first half of the year, but if the latest session is any indication, the second half is shaping up to be even more stacked. The UFC boss revealed huge updates for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi and UFC 322 in New York City, and the fight world is buzzing.

Dana White Confirms Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev and Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko for UFC 322

In New York, fans are set for not one, but two champion-vs-champion showdowns. Headlining the card, reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena will make his first title defense against former lightweight king Islam Makhachev. The matchup felt inevitable after Della Maddalena dethroned Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in Canada this May, and also received the stamp of approval from Makhachev’s camp.

For Makhachev, this fight represents more than just a title opportunity. It is his chance to join the exclusive group of fighters who have won gold in multiple divisions. The Dagestani has dominated the lightweight division for three years, defending his title a record-breaking four times, and has long spoken about his desire to test himself at welterweight. Ahead of UFC 311, he even vowed that he wouldn’t retire without holding belts in two divisions.

But Della Maddalena isn’t about to hand over the belt. The Aussie looked sensational in his win over Muhammad, using his sharp boxing to dismantle one of the division’s best grapplers, a style that mirrors much of what Makhachev brings to the table. That performance left fans questioning whether the lightweight champ will find the same success moving up a division, especially with Khabib Nurmagomedov calling Della Maddalena the toughest challenge of Makhachev’s career.

Since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, Della Maddalena has gone a flawless 8-0 in the Octagon, earning five finishes and six Performance Bonuses in the process. With both men in their prime and carrying serious momentum, this champion-vs-champion clash promises to be one of the most electric fights of the year.

Another blockbuster bout is set for the women’s flyweight title, as reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line against soon-to-be former strawweight queen Zhang Weili, who will vacate her 115-pound title in pursuit of becoming a two-division champion. ‘Bullet’ is fresh off a dominant decision win over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315, successfully defending her belt for the first time in her second reign.

But this showdown with Zhang is different. It is the superfight fans have been calling for over the past few years. The 36-year-old has been nothing short of dominant at strawweight since reclaiming the belt in November 2022. Outside of her two battles with Rose Namajunas, the Chinese powerhouse has dismantled nearly every contender in her path, racking up 10 wins and five Performance Bonuses.

Her most recent performance at UFC 312 saw her completely shut down the previously undefeated Tatiana Suarez, marking her fourth title defense and sixth championship victory overall. Moreover, it was after the Australia PPV that talks of this fight became more prominent, with White hinting at the same at the post-fight presser.

Now, Zhang will try to join Amanda Nunes as the only woman in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions, but to do it, she will have to take down one of the most decorated champions in UFC history.

Dana White Announces Major Fights Featuring Mackenzie Dern, Carlos Prates, and Umar Nurmagomedov

Before the Chinese juggernaut makes her historic bid for a second title, she will vacate her 115lbs crown. Therefore, the vacant strawweight championship will be up for grabs at UFC 321, where Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern face off in a high-stakes rematch. Their first meeting came at UFC 267, where Dern earned a unanimous decision victory, her third straight win during what would become a four-fight streak.

Since then, however, her career has been inconsistent, with four losses in her next six bouts. Dern has recently regained her momentum, picking up back-to-back decision wins over Loopy Godinez and Amanda Ribas last summer. Jandiroba, meanwhile, has been on a tear. Since that loss to Dern, the Brazilian has won six of her last seven, including an impressive five-fight win streak.

Along the way, she’s defeated some of the division’s top names, including Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan, and Godinez, establishing herself as one of the premier contenders in the strawweight division.

Apart from these title bouts, the company has also added a high-stakes bantamweight contender clash to UFC 321. For the first time since his January title fight loss, Umar Nurmagomedov will return to the Octagon, taking on Mario Bautista. The 18-1 fighter will be looking to rebound from the first loss of his career, a close unanimous decision defeat to Merab Dvalishvili in their bantamweight title bout in January.

Before that setback, the Dagestani standout showcased his elite skills with a dominant decision win over Cory Sandhagen. Bautista, on the other hand, has been on a red-hot run. The veteran star has strung together eight straight wins since his last loss in March 2021. His recent victories over Jose Aldo and Patchy Mix have solidified his place as one of the division’s most dangerous contenders.

And at last, Carlos Prates is also booked for his next outing. While he won’t be fighting in Rio de Janeiro as previously expected, the Brazilian will get the opponent he called: former welterweight champion Leon Edwards. The two will meet in a three-round bout at UFC 322.

The ‘Fighting Nerds’ member enters the fight riding the momentum of a knockout victory over Geoff Neal at UFC 319, which helped him rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Ian Garry in April. Impressively, all five of Prates’ UFC wins have come by knockout, cementing his reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous finishers.

For Edwards, this fight is about redemption. The former champ is looking to snap the first losing streak of his career after back-to-back defeats, first losing his title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 and then suffering a submission loss to Sean Brady in March in London. Those setbacks came after an incredible 13-fight unbeaten run, making this bout a crucial step toward getting back into title contention.