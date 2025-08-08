Islam Makhachev career path has been a wild ride, with him being arguably the most dominant fighter of his generation. Now firmly out of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow, the former UFC lightweight champion has built a strong case to be considered the greatest 155-pounder in the promotion’s history. But Makhachev isn’t done yet. The Dagestani superstar is now eyeing two-division glory.

He’s all set to move up and challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 322 this November, a potential superfight rumored to take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden. However, amid the hype surrounding his bid for champ-champ status, Khabib Nurmagomedov made a revealing claim about Makhachev’s future.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts Islam Makhachev Career Decision

In line with coach Javier Mendez’s earlier remarks that Makhachev might have only three fights left, ‘The Eagle’ echoed similar sentiments. Speaking at a recent press conference with footage shared by Red Corner MMA on Instagram, the UFC Hall of Famer stated that his longtime friend and protégé may be nearing the end of his career.

“Islam, maybe, my honest opinion, one and a half, two years because [his] age [in] October is going to be 34. Nobody is going to be [the] same. When time comes, they don’t ask what’s your name… When you become 35, you need to stop doing this because [you should] leave this sport for young guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)

The former lightweight champion added more weight to his earlier statement by warning of the risks that come with staying too long in the fight game.

“When you become 35 and you don’t finish, somebody is going to finish you. Why? It’s better to finish. After 35, you’re never going to be the same. People can talk whatever they want, when you’re past your prime, you [are] going to fight only for money,” Nurmagomedov said.

For context, ‘The Eagle’ himself walked away from the sport at just 32 years old in 2020, retiring as an undefeated champion after defending his lightweight title against elite contenders like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

With Makhachev now approaching a similar age and holding an equally impressive resume that has dominant wins over Charles Oliveira and Alexander Volkanovski, the question remains: will he follow the same path? If Makhachev can add the welterweight belt to his collection with a win over Maddalena in November, his legacy will be all but sealed.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Jack Della Maddalena the Toughest Test in Islam Makhachev’s UFC Career

The Dagestani has already begun his training camp for the highly anticipated 170-pound title fight, which is expected to headline UFC 322. However, the move up in weight means fans won’t get to see a blockbuster matchup between Makhachev and current 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria, a fighter many believed could be the kryptonite to Islam’s dominance. ‘The Eagle’, though, isn’t buying that narrative.

In a recent interview with Adam Zubayraev on The Hustle Show, Nurmagomedov gave his take on Makhachev’s toughest test to date: “I think Maddalena is the toughest opponent in Islam’s career. That’s my opinion, not Charles, no one else. None of those other fighters. Not even Ilia, if that fight were to happen. That’s just my personal opinion.”

😳👀Khabib says JDM is the toughest opponent of Islam Makhachev’s career: “If I were preparing Islam for either Ilia or Jack, I’d be more concerned about Jack.” 🎥 @AdamZubayraev pic.twitter.com/zREVwXRrum — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 22, 2025

The Hall of Famer broke down why he believes Maddalena will be the toughest challenge of Makhachev’s career, and it has everything to do with size, skill, and physicality.

“First of all, Maddalena is twice the size of Ilia. Taller, bigger, stronger legs, bigger frame. His boxing is just as good. And, in grappling, he scrambles really well if you’ve watched him. For me, if I was preparing Islam for either Ilia or Maddalena, I’d be more concerned about Maddalena (than Ilia),” he explained.

With Dana White already announcing the headliners for UFC 320 and UFC 321, UFC 322 in November is shaping up as the likely landing spot for Makhachev vs. Maddalena in a massive welterweight title bout. Moreover, Khabib Nurmagomedov himself announced this recently in the same presser event. Regardless we’ve enjoyed Islam Makhachev career moves nonetheless.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Russian Look