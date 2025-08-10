Paddy Pimblett Slams Arman Tsarukyan, Sends Message to Ilia Topuria

After UFC 311, the lightweight division was shrouded in uncertainty, with little clarity on who would challenge for the title next. At one stage, none of the top seven ranked 155-pound fighters had a fight booked inside the Octagon. Things appeared to settle at UFC 317 when Ilia Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira in devastating fashion to become the first undefeated two-division champion in UFC history. But now, questions over the Spaniard’s next opponent have resurfaced, and Paddy Pimblett believes he’s the man for the job.

Paddy Pimblett Dismisses Arman Tsarukyan as Irrelevant and Sets Sights on Ilia Topuria

International Fight Week closed with Topuria standing in the Octagon, two belts draped over his shoulders, alongside Joe Rogan. That’s when the UFC commentator invited Pimblett inside the cage for a face-off. The moment was electric, with verbal jabs flying back and forth before Pimblett gave Topuria a shove in front of the crowd.

However, another contender still looms in the background in the form of Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian was expected to challenge Islam Makhachev earlier this year but missed weight in January. While he successfully made weight as the backup fighter for UFC 317, Dana White and Topuria have yet to see him as a legitimate next challenger. Paddy Pimblett has now doubled down on that sentiment.

‘The Baddy’ recently traveled to Las Vegas to support teammate Nathan Fletcher at UFC Vegas 108, though Fletcher’s night ended in disappointment with a first-round loss to Rinya Nakamura. Before heading home, Pimblett gave fans an update on a potential fight with Topuria.

“All I kept being asked [while I was in Las Vegas] was ‘Who are you fighting? When are you fighting Ilia?” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “I have no idea. Hopefully, it is going to be me vs. the chorizo next, and I think that’s what all the Americans want.”

Pimblett is coming off the biggest win of his career, a TKO victory over Michael Chandler at 314 in April. He remains undefeated in the UFC, with other notable wins over Bobby Green and former interim champion Tony Ferguson. Still, he acknowledged that rankings may play a role in his next booking.

Pimblett added, “But I understand that I’m ranked No. 9, or something, so other people probably are more deserving, but posh boy definitely isn’t. Little rich boy Arman showing how desperate he is, offering him a million pounds to fight him [Ilia]. Spoiled rich baby trying to pay their way out of things, that’s why he quit when he was making weight in a bath like a little bitch. Arman’s irrelevant, no one cares about him.”

Pimblett also weighed in on Justin Gaethje, who has been adamant about getting the next title shot or retiring. “As I always say, I have nothing but respect for Justin, but I keep seeing in interviews him saying he doesn’t want to fight me,” Pimblett explained. “I think the only fight to make is me and Ilia.”

The Liverpudlian ended his tirade by taking a shot at Dan Hooker, who was scheduled to face Gaethje at UFC 313 but withdrew due to injury. “[I’ve] seen Dan Hooker talking shit the other day, as well. I used to like Dan Hooker. Now he can eat shit.” However, a veteran MMA analyst and fighter has disagreed with Pimblett and believes that Tsarukyan is next for the belt.

Chael Sonnen Dismisses Paddy Pimblett Claim, Backs Arman Tsarukyan

Chael Sonnen believes that Arman Tsarukyan is locked in as the No. 1 contender. For the unversed, Topuria recently said he would vacate his belt before defending it against the Armenian due to a lack of reliability, naming Gaethje or Pimblett as preferred first challengers. But according to Sonnen, that’s not how things are shaping up.

In an interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Sonnen said, “Outside of illness or injury, even if I’m breaking news to you, I’m not sharing my opinion. I’m sharing a fact with you: It’s Arman vs. Ilia. That is 100 percent the plan.”

Sonnen’s remarks suggest a confirmed title clash between Topuria and Tsarukyan, likely in late 2025 (UFC 323 in December), though no official date has been set. Tsarukyan’s elite wrestling could put Topuria’s ground defense to the test, while the champ’s striking remains a major danger. So, who will the Spaniard face next? Let us know in the comment section below!

