MMA

Conor McGregor Officially Confirms Exit from Irish Presidential Race Ahead of October 24 Election

Conor McGregor Officially Confirms Exit from Irish Presidential Race Ahead of October 24 Election
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It has been four years since UFC fans last saw Conor McGregor inside the Octagon. His most recent fight came at UFC 264, where a broken leg against Dustin Poirier forced a doctor stoppage and sidelined him indefinitely. Since then, several comeback attempts have been teased, including a highly anticipated bout with Michael Chandler at UFC 303. But that fight also fell through after McGregor suffered a pinky toe injury. Moreover, the Irishman recently admitted he feels satisfied with everything he has achieved in combat sports and now wants to focus on giving back to Ireland. 

Earlier this year, his St. Patrick’s Day visit to the White House, where he met US President Donald Trump, sparked talk of political ambitions. Moreover, the former double champ himself expressed intentions to be part of his country’s presidential elections. But McGregor has since acknowledged the complexities of running for office and has officially ruled himself out of the presidential race.

Conor McGregor Vows to Serve Ireland Despite Dropping Out of the Irish Presidential Race

In a sincere and lengthy address on X, the Irishman officially announced that he is no longer running for the Irish presidential elections scheduled for October 24 next month. 

He first wrote and expressed his intentions for doing the greater good for his land, I recently announced my sincere and genuine intentions of running for the office of Uachtaráin na hÉireann. I am a very passionate Gael and take great pride in our Country. I have demonstrated this fighting Irish spirit on a world stage and placed us rightly at the top table.

He added that he was humbled by the public’s support for his campaign and pointed to his recent trip to New York, where he commemorated the 9/11 attacks and discussed his vision for Ireland with members of the U.S. administration.

McGregor argued that Ireland is bound by an outdated Constitution that enables major parties to control presidential elections and limit genuine democratic choice. He claimed his short-lived bid helped expose this flaw and ignited a movement of Irish patriots determined to resist political and media bias while protecting their culture and way of life.

He then finally dropped the bomb and wrote,Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time. While I will not contest this election, my commitment to Ireland does not end here.”

Despite withdrawing from the race, McGregor vowed to remain committed to serving his country. He said he will continue using his global platform to promote Irish interests abroad, advocate for transparency at home, and push for stronger economic opportunities.

The decision didn’t come as a surprise. The Irishman failed to receive the necessary nominations from local councillors, effectively ending his chances of securing a spot on the ballot. In Ireland, a candidate must be endorsed by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas (Parliament) or four county councils. With 220 parliament members and 31 councils in total, early polls suggested McGregor had little support. While he briefly claimed otherwise, it became clear he did not meet the official requirements.

 

On September 4, McGregor posted a video outside government buildings in Dublin, urging his supporters to pressure councillors into backing him. But with the nomination deadline set for September 24 and the election scheduled for October 24, his campaign has now come to an end. His political push also unfolded against the backdrop of ongoing legal issues, including a civil assault lawsuit.

Conor McGregor at The White House

March 17, 2025, Washington, District Of Columbia, USA: Irish boxer and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, DC, March 17, 2025 Washington USA – ZUMAs152 20250317_faa_s152_017 Copyright: xChrisxKleponisx

Still, McGregor’s exit from politics has only fueled speculation about a long-awaited return to the UFC. The Irishman has hinted that his comeback could take place at the promotion’s planned White House event in June 2026, boldly declaring the event was made for him. UFC CEO Dana White has thrown his support behind the idea, calling McGregor the man for the occasion.

With his political bid now behind him, the question lingers: will Conor McGregor finally make his long-awaited return to the Octagon?

Kshitiz Kumar Singh is a UFC Writer at NY Fights with over three years of experience in sports journalism and content creation.

