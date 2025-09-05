Conor McGregor Teases Return with Two-Word Message Amid UFC White House Date Shift

The UFC White House event scheduled for next year is shaping up to be the biggest spectacle the Las Vegas-based promotion has ever delivered. The historic card was first announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in July, who revealed that Dana White would bring the Octagon to the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate the July 4th weekend in 2026, an occasion that also marks America’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Recently, White went live to unveil blockbuster fights for UFC 321 and UFC 322, while also confirming that preparations for the White House event are officially underway. However, new reports suggest a major shift in plans.

UFC White House Spectacle May Land in June 2026 Instead of July

According to the Wall Street Journal, the White House card will still happen but could take place one month earlier in June 2026 instead of July, a change that could significantly impact how the event is staged and promoted. WSJ reported that ceremonial weigh-ins for the historic White House event will be staged at the Lincoln Memorial, while the fights themselves will take place on the South Lawn.

Earlier discussions even considered fighters making their walkouts from the Oval Office. According to the report, fighters may warm up inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with giant screens set up nearby for fans. A week of festivities at the National Mall is also being discussed, along with fireworks and light shows to cap off the spectacle.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Pleads for Councillor Nominations to Secure Spot in Irish Presidential Race

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Pros Pick (@mma.pros.pick)

The card is designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence. While it was initially expected to happen on July 4, 2026, logistical challenges have pushed the event forward to June. White has previously acknowledged the complications of staging a UFC event at the White House, ranging from Octagon placement to heightened security, but has remained firm that it will happen.

Amid these updates, Conor McGregor added fuel to the buzz by teasing a potential return at the event. Reacting to a report by Complex Sports about the White House card, McGregor posted a simple one-liner on X: “MCGREGOR’S RETURN!”

The earlier June date could indicate that the UFC plans to align the White House card with its annual International Fight Week, which traditionally delivers some of the year’s biggest events. Several big names are already lining up for the historic UFC White House card. Among them are recently retired two-division champion Jon Jones and McGregor, who remains one of the sport’s biggest box-office draws despite not competing since 2021.

Both fighters have even re-entered the UFC’s drug-testing pool, signaling that they are preparing for a comeback. For context, Jones announced his retirement following UFC Baku, only to walk it back after Trump’s announcement of the White House event. McGregor, meanwhile, had already teased his return during a BKFC press conference earlier this year.

When asked about who might headline the card, the UFC boss appeared to lean toward McGregor over Jones, largely because of the failed year-long negotiations surrounding Jones’ proposed unification bout with Tom Aspinall.

Beyond the two megastars, other notable names have also expressed interest. Current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, the only male ‘American’ titleholder in the UFC, has voiced his desire to compete on the historic stage.

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, a known supporter of Trump, has also thrown his name into the mix. With legends, champions, and major personalities lining up, the White House card is shaping up to be one of the UFC’s most stacked and politically charged events in history.