MMA UFC

Conor McGregor Teases Return with Two-Word Message Amid UFC White House Date Shift

MMA UFC

Conor McGregor Pleads for Councillor Nominations to Secure Spot in Irish Presidential Race

MMA UFC

Alexander Volkanovski Turns Fan’s Fantasy Into Heartbreak With Cold-Blooded UFC Prank

MMA UFC

Terence Crawford Surprises Fans by Naming Cody Garbrandt Over Ilia Topuria as UFC’s Best Boxer

MMA UFC

UFC Paris Fighter Payouts: How Much Will the Headliners Earn?

MMA UFC

Usman Nurmagomedov Downplays Ilia Topuria and Declares Himself the Superior Lightweight

MMA UFC

Alexander Volkanovski Names Prime Featherweight Conor McGregor as His Dream Matchup

MMA UFC

Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho Trade Barbs Ahead of UFC Paris Showdown With a Potential Title Shot on the Line

MMA UFC

Nate Diaz Tops Shortlist of Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor at Historic White House UFC Event

MMA UFC

MMA Community Rallies Behind Ben Askren as He Jogged for the First Time Since Life-Saving Double Lung Transplant

MMA

Conor McGregor Teases Return with Two-Word Message Amid UFC White House Date Shift

Published

on

Conor McGregor Teases Return with Two-Word Message Amid UFC White House Date Shift
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The UFC White House event scheduled for next year is shaping up to be the biggest spectacle the Las Vegas-based promotion has ever delivered. The historic card was first announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in July, who revealed that Dana White would bring the Octagon to the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate the July 4th weekend in 2026, an occasion that also marks America’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Recently, White went live to unveil blockbuster fights for UFC 321 and UFC 322, while also confirming that preparations for the White House event are officially underway. However, new reports suggest a major shift in plans.

UFC White House Spectacle May Land in June 2026 Instead of July

According to the Wall Street Journal, the White House card will still happen but could take place one month earlier in June 2026 instead of July, a change that could significantly impact how the event is staged and promoted. WSJ reported that ceremonial weigh-ins for the historic White House event will be staged at the Lincoln Memorial, while the fights themselves will take place on the South Lawn.

Earlier discussions even considered fighters making their walkouts from the Oval Office. According to the report, fighters may warm up inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with giant screens set up nearby for fans. A week of festivities at the National Mall is also being discussed, along with fireworks and light shows to cap off the spectacle.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Pleads for Councillor Nominations to Secure Spot in Irish Presidential Race

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MMA Pros Pick (@mma.pros.pick)

The card is designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence. While it was initially expected to happen on July 4, 2026, logistical challenges have pushed the event forward to June. White has previously acknowledged the complications of staging a UFC event at the White House, ranging from Octagon placement to heightened security, but has remained firm that it will happen

Amid these updates, Conor McGregor added fuel to the buzz by teasing a potential return at the event. Reacting to a report by Complex Sports about the White House card, McGregor posted a simple one-liner on X: “MCGREGOR’S RETURN!”

 

The earlier June date could indicate that the UFC plans to align the White House card with its annual International Fight Week, which traditionally delivers some of the year’s biggest events. Several big names are already lining up for the historic UFC White House card. Among them are recently retired two-division champion Jon Jones and McGregor, who remains one of the sport’s biggest box-office draws despite not competing since 2021. 

Both fighters have even re-entered the UFC’s drug-testing pool, signaling that they are preparing for a comeback. For context, Jones announced his retirement following UFC Baku, only to walk it back after Trump’s announcement of the White House event. McGregor, meanwhile, had already teased his return during a BKFC press conference earlier this year.

When asked about who might headline the card, the UFC boss appeared to lean toward McGregor over Jones, largely because of the failed year-long negotiations surrounding Jones’ proposed unification bout with Tom Aspinall.

On the occasion of St Patricks Day, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, invited Conor McGregor to speak at the White House in Washington On the occasion of St Patricks Day, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, invited Conor McGregor to speak at the White House in Washington on March 18, 2025 Irish mixed martial arts MMA champion Conor McGregor made particularly virulent anti-immigration remarks that drew the ire of the Irish Prime Minister, Micheál Martin On the occasion of St Patricks Day, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, invited Conor McGregor to speak at the White House in Washington on March 18, 2025 Irish mixed martial arts MMA champion Conor McGregor made particularly virulent anti-immigrat PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxSUIxONLY Copyright: xPresidentxDonaldxJ.xtrump/XxviaxBestimagexPresidentxDonaldxJ.xtrump/XxviaxBestimagex

Beyond the two megastars, other notable names have also expressed interest. Current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, the only male ‘American’ titleholder in the UFC, has voiced his desire to compete on the historic stage. 

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, a known supporter of Trump, has also thrown his name into the mix. With legends, champions, and major personalities lining up, the White House card is shaping up to be one of the UFC’s most stacked and politically charged events in history.

Related Topics:

Kshitiz Kumar Singh is a UFC Writer at NY Fights with over three years of experience in sports journalism and content creation. Known for his sharp storytelling and passion for combat sports, he has written in-depth features on stars like Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, and Ilia Topuria. Before joining NY Fights, Kshitiz worked as a UFC Editor at EssentiallySports while currently serving as a WWE Editor at FirstSportz. His admiration for legends like Georges St-Pierre continues to inspire his detailed and engaging MMA coverage. Whether he’s covering the Octagon or the squared circle, Kshitiz is committed to delivering accurate, high-quality content. Outside the world of sports, he’s a dedicated cinephile, often found practicing monologues from his favorite Al Pacino films, combining his love for cinema with storytelling.

Continue Reading