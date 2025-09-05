Conor McGregor Pleads for Councillor Nominations to Secure Spot in Irish Presidential Race

July 11, 2025, marked the fourth consecutive year UFC fans were left waiting for Conor McGregor’s long-awaited Octagon return. The Irishman hasn’t fought since UFC 264, where a broken leg against Dustin Poirier forced a doctor stoppage and put him on the shelf. Though several comeback attempts were discussed, his latest scheduled bout at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler fell through after a pinky toe injury derailed the plans. Recently, McGregor appeared at the BKFC 70 Hollywood press conference, where he reflected on his illustrious career.

He admitted he was satisfied with all he has accomplished in combat sports and expressed a desire to now focus on giving back to his country. Earlier this year, his visit to the White House and meeting with Donald Trump on St. Patrick’s Day seemed to mark a turning point, fueling his political aspirations. However, it seems that Conor McGregor has finally realised the complexities surrounding his candidacy for Ireland’s Presidential elections next month.

Conor McGregor Revises Claim on Councillor Nominations for October 2025 Presidential Bid

As mentioned earlier, ‘The Notorious’ has been fueling his political ambitions for some time, though many didn’t take him seriously. That’s because in order to run in Ireland’s presidential elections, he must secure a place on the ballot. This means that he requires a nomination from at least 20 members of the Oireachtas (National Parliament) or 4 county councils.

With 220 parliament members and 31 councils in total, early media polls showed Conor McGregor had virtually no support. Last week, McGregor claimed that it is no longer the case. He took to X and wrote in a now-deleted post that he had the support of local councilors for his political endeavour.

He boldly claimed, “I have it secured. I have councils on board. TD’s. Senators. I even have the most prestigious party of them all. It is now about choosing my affiliation. Ireland’s Call will be answered. I am here for the will of the people. Only. Who aligns in support of the policies I have presented will be the saviours of our great nation. They will walk the streets of Ireland to applause! Éire go deo!”

But now it is set in stone that the Irishman hasn’t officially qualified, and the deadline is fast approaching this month. On September 4, Conor McGregor posted a video on social media filmed outside the gates of the Irish government buildings in Dublin. In it, he doubled down on his anti-immigration and populist views, while also promising to tackle Ireland’s rising child homelessness crisis if elected.

Alongside the video, the former double champ shared a written appeal urging supporters to “contact your local county councillors today and ask them to nominate me.” The Irishman pleaded and wrote, “Our councillors are the backbone of our communities. They work harder and deliver more for the people than those in the Oireachtas, who continue to fail this country time and again.”

He further added, “If you are a councillor who feels your voice is ignored, your hands tied, and your community overlooked, then I ask you to stand with me. Nominate me, and I will give you the platform and power to be truly heard.”

ALSO READ: Alexander Volkanovski Names Prime Featherweight Conor McGregor as His Dream Matchup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Under Irish election law, a presidential candidate must be at least 35 years old and nominated either by 20 members of the Oireachtas or by four local authorities to appear on the ballot. While Conor McGregor claimed on August 27 that he had secured the necessary backing, his latest public plea suggests otherwise.

Ireland’s presidential election is scheduled for October 24, with McGregor needing to gather the required nominations by the September 24 deadline. His political push also comes while he faces ongoing legal troubles, including a civil assault lawsuit in which his appeal was recently dismissed.

At the same time, rumors continue to swirl about a potential UFC return, possibly at the promotion’s planned White House event on July 4, 2026. With the clock ticking, fans are left wondering: Will McGregor make his long-awaited comeback inside the cage, or will he step into politics for the first time?