Combat Sports World Reacts as Terence Crawford Stuns Canelo Alvarez in Historic Showdown

In front of a record crowd of 70,483 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Terence Crawford etched his name into boxing history by outclassing Canelo Alvarez to become the first male fighter of the four-belt era to be undisputed in three weight divisions. Moving up two weight classes and entering as the underdog, ‘Bud’ accomplished what many believed to be impossible.

After chasing a showdown with the Mexican legend for nearly two years, Crawford finally got his chance and delivered a masterclass on the sport’s biggest stage, securing a unanimous decision victory (116-112, 115-113, 115-113) on Saturday night. With the win, Crawford improved his unbeaten record to 42-0 and captured the undisputed and Ring Magazine super middleweight belts.

The Nebraska native had previously reigned as the undisputed king at super lightweight and welterweight. The odds were stacked against him as Crawford had only fought once above 147 pounds and had never gone beyond 154. Meanwhile, Alvarez entered the bout undefeated at super middleweight with an 11-0 record. Yet, Crawford’s brilliance shone through, cementing his status as one of the greatest fighters of his generation.

The fight began with both men feeling each other out, Alvarez targeting the body while Crawford landed the sharper shots behind his jab. Through the early rounds, the Mexican pressed forward with his trademark body work, but Crawford’s counters and slick defense kept him slightly ahead.

Momentum swung in the middle rounds. Alvarez picked up steam in the fifth with steady pressure, only for Crawford to answer back in the sixth and seize control. By the seventh and eighth, Crawford’s speed and jab were dictating the action, while Canelo struggled to land consistently upstairs.

Round nine produced the most heated exchanges, with both men trading power shots and Crawford suffering a cut from an accidental headbutt owing to the fighters being Southpaw and Orthodox. Still, the Omaha native landed the cleaner punches.

In the championship rounds, Alvarez pressed hard, but Terence Crawford showcased his full arsenal, sharp counters, combinations, and even walked Canelo down late. When the final bell rang, it was clear who had the edge. The judges confirmed it with a unanimous decision, sealing Terence Crawford’s historic night against the face of boxing.

Terence Crawford Etches Legacy as All-Time Great with Record-Breaking Third Undisputed Title

The night was filled with stars from the worlds of combat sports and entertainment, including Triple H, Jason Statham, Mr. Beast, Evander Holyfield, Sofia Vergara, Deontay Wilder, Mike Tyson, Dave Chappelle, Dana White, and Turki Alalshikh, making the event a spectacular success. Rumors of a potential rematch are already gaining traction.

Terence Crawford’s historic victory left many in the combat sports community in awe, with several of his peers hailing him as one of the all-time greats. Check out some of their reactions below.

For all the nobodies ✔️@nobodysausage — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) September 14, 2025

Great fight between two great champions. Congrats to @terencecrawford on a masterful performance and a historic win. Massive respect to @Canelo for taking on the best. Thanks to @Turki_alalshikh for giving us boxing fans the fight we want! 👏🏾👏🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #CaneloVsCrawford

— Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) September 14, 2025

Bud winning this fight — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 14, 2025

Bud.. fuckin LEGEND! — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) September 14, 2025

The FUCKING GREATEST MISS ME WIT ANYTHING #EasyWork — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) September 14, 2025

Crawford is just one of the greatest of all time — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 14, 2025

Congratulations to Terrence “Bud” Crawford on his historic win and securing the undisputed Super Middleweight title, and became the first ever fighter to be undisputed in three different divisions! 🏆 Also, a huge shoutout to Saul Alvarez “Canelo” for an incredible performance, I… pic.twitter.com/PeqdzlNjnK — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 14, 2025

Nothing but respect between two pound-for-pound greats 👏🏽 #CaneloCrawford on Netflix l #RiyadhSeasonCard | Riyadh Season 🥊 pic.twitter.com/qFqFDCa30Z — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 14, 2025

Crawford has proved it, he’s arguably one of the best to ever lace on gloves — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 14, 2025

Bud did that!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 14, 2025

Crawford did it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 14, 2025

Bud Crawford is the best man on the planet at #boxing. IYKYK. Just fucking brilliant tonight. — Lou DiBella🥊 (@loudibella) September 14, 2025

Terence Crawford was already a four-division lineal world champion and entered the fight with an impressive resume of 41-0. He had previously been undisputed at light welterweight and welterweight, and held a world title at 147 pounds for more than five years. Most recently, he moved up to light middleweight, where he defeated Ismail Madrimov to claim two more belts.

Alvarez, also a champion across four weight classes, first captured gold at super middleweight in December 2018. He unified the division by stopping Caleb Plant in November 2021 to become the undisputed champion at 168 pounds. Earlier this year, he regained the IBF title by beating William Scull, making him a two-time undisputed champion. It will be interesting to see if the duo agrees to a rematch, considering ‘Bud’ is now 38, with the Mexican also in his mid-30s.