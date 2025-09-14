History: Terence Crawford Defeats Canelo Álvarez

In the most significant fight in decades to define modern boxing history and personal legacy, Terence Crawford and Canelo Álvarez delivered a fight worthy of the moment in front of 70,482 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and a worldwide audience on Netflix.

As Sugar Ray Leonard did against Thomas Hearns, Crawford of Omaha, Nebraska (42-0, 31 KOs) proved himself an all-time great boxer by moving up two weight divisions and disarming Álvarez of Guadalajara (63-3-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara in a thrilling performance.

Without controversy, the judges got it right. Steve Weisfeld scored it 116-112, and Max DeLuca and Tim Cheatham scored it 115-113.

As he heard the scores and as ring announcer Michael Buffer announced the winner was the “Fighting Pride of Omaha, Nebraska, USA” an emotional Crawford fell to his knees in tears as his team, led by trainer Brian “Bomac” McIntyre and his family, celebrated in the ring.

“Great things come to those who wait. The cream always rises to the top,” said Crawford. “All the time they blocked me out, they said I wouldn’t’ fight nobody, I can’t be this dude – every time I got a chance, I wiped the floor with them … but it wasn’t my time. My time is now, and I’m glad everything played out the way it did.”

Asked about his accomplishment, Crawford said, “When I set my sights on doing something, and I know what I’m capable of, it’s not like a surprise to me. It’s a surprise to y’all because y’all didn’t believe me. But I knew I could do it, and I just needed the opportunity … I was the better man tonight.”

Crawford: Greatest Of All Time?

God may have given Crawford the tools to succeed, but Crawford took those tools, did the hard work, and put himself in the position to win a fight most people considered nothing more than a fantasy league fight six months ago.

But the improbable matchup was made as Crawford pushed for it. Crawford can now claim a first in boxing. He is the first fighter in men’s boxing to become a three-weight undisputed world champion in the four-belt era: undisputed at Super-Lightweight, Welterweight, and now at Super-Middleweight.

Crawford is also now a four-division lineal champion, an honor he shares with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Finally, he is also one of only six male fighters to have won titles in five divisions, alongside Mayweather, Pacquiao, Thomas Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Oscar De La Hoya.

Crawford said all the accomplishments go hand in hand. “It means a lot to me … Somebody tell me, what can you say now?” smiled Crawford.

Bud Schools Canelo in Master Class

Size didn’t matter. Inactivity didn’t matter. The Las Vegas judges who have been accused of bias toward Canelo didn’t matter. Crawford lined up all the objections and knocked them down with conviction.

But it took the matchup with Canelo Álvarez to bring the best out of Terence Crawford, and he acknowledged the Mexican champion for his role in taking the fight and giving his best.

“Canelo is a great champion, you know. I got to take my hat off to him. He’s a strong competitor. Like I said before, I got nothing but respect for Canelo. I’m a big fan of Canelo, and he fought like a champion.”

Terence Crawford delivered a master class in all the boxing skills that matter. First, he was in supreme condition, and he wasn’t all that much smaller than Álvarez in the ring. He appeared physically fresher, faster, and fearless. There was zero ring rust.

Crawford said within the first three rounds, he said he felt he was in control of the fight.

Crawford took every hard punch Canelo dished out, including a significant number of left hooks and stabbing punches to the body. In his post-fight interview, Crawford said Canelo “didn’t hit that hard. I’ve been hit harder.” Later, Crawford said Lithuanian fighter Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas, who he fought in 2019, punched harder than Álvarez.

Crawford fought the majority of the fight from a southpaw stance, which he said later his team encouraged. In early rounds, he used lateral movement to right and left, sizing up Álvarez and feeling his way into the fight after 13 months out of the ring. Álvarez won early rounds, going to the body, and landing good hooks to the head of Crawford, but he took them well.

As he did against Errol Spence Jr., Crawford’s skills allowed him to pull ahead and away from Álvarez, taking control of the fight. It wasn’t as dramatic as the drubbing he gave Spence Jr., which made for a even more thrilling fight to watch with Canelo still dangerous, even as Crawford took over.

He did a masterful job of catching and shooting, outlanding Álvarez as the fight went on. In all, Crawford landed 165 punches of 442 thrown (37%) against 132 of 347 punches thrown by Álvarez (38%). Canelo has always been an economical puncher, counting on his power and relentless pressure to win fights.

But this time he ran into someone who could take all his punches and return fire, and it was impressive to see the “smaller man” snapping Canelo’s head with uppercuts and hooks.

Size Not A Factor

Crawford said he knew size wasn’t going to be an issue for him. “I’ve always sparred bigger guys. I never spar smaller guys, because I was too strong. I used to just bully them around.

“So, you know, fighting at a bigger weight and not having to lose so much weight. You know, it helped me tonight,” said Crawford.

Crawford revealed that the person who first gave him the idea to fight Canelo Álvarez was Bill Haney. After Crawford was unable to secure a rematch with Errol Spence Jr., he said Haney brought up the idea.

“Bill Haney, he put it in my mind. He was just like, ‘Forget Errol Spence. Go for Canelo!’ He was like, ‘You can beat him.’

“I didn’t think nothing of it. But then when I sat down, I start sizing him up. I’m like, damn, hey Bill might be right, you know? I’m looking at him and stuff, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, we about to go for Canelo! That’s a bigger fight anyway.’

Crawford said he went to the WBO which initially declined, but got on board when it realized he was serious. And here we are.

Álvarez Looks Toward An Uncertain Future

As Álvarez realized the fight was slipping away from him, the body language of both men told you everything you needed to know about the fight.

Crawford said he knew it was vital to win the championship rounds to seal the victory. At times in the 11th and 12 rounds, Crawford smiled, enjoying his mastery over an opponent he truly respected. For Canelo’s part, his frustration was hard to watch. It told you everything you needed to know about the Mexican champion, seeing his titles slip away from him.

Later, Canelo said Crawford “had everything” in the ring Saturday.

After the loss, Álvarez held his head high, thanking the fans.

“I’m a winner for being here. There’s no defeat here. The fact that I’m here makes me already a winner. I’ve done everything in my career. I’ve come to life to actually take risks, and that’s what I did. I take risks,” said Álvarez. “I still feel (like) a champion, no matter what. You need to take a loss and accept everything.”

Asked whether he’d consider a rematch, Álvarez said, “Like I say to him, I feel great to share the ring with great fighters like him. And if we do it again, it’s going to be great.

“But you know what? I’m glad to share the ring with great fighters, and I’m glad to be here. I already did a lot in boxing. I already accomplished a lot in boxing. My legacy is already there, and I see taking risks because I love boxing.”

Perhaps Álvarez will decide to retire from boxing and pursue golfing, something he loves nearly as much as boxing.

One More Goal for Terence Crawford?

When Crawford was asked about his future, he said only that he would talk with his team. Crawford will turn 38 before the end of September, and he could walk away with an undefeated record and accolades it’s unlikely will ever be broken. It would be a fairy tale ending, but Crawford did drop one small clue, saying, “Maybe I’ll move down to 160.” Fight fans should be so lucky.