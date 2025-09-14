Undercard Results: Mbilli & Martinez Have A Blast

The undercard in support of the Canelo vs Crawford megafight on Saturday offered the opportunity of a lifetime for ambitious fighters hoping to make an impression on a big audience. Of three undercard bouts, super middleweights Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez rose to the occasion.

The performance bonus will surely go to the most anticipated matchup of the night, other than the main event. Mbilli of Montreal (29-0-1, 24 KOs) and Martinez of Guatemala City (19-0-1, 16 KOs) battled back and forth, delivering an unrelenting torrent of power shots for ten incredible rounds, with Mbilli’s interim WBC title at stake.

It was a made-to-order phone booth fight, with both men landing and both showing guts, gile, heart, and fortitude to take a shot to land a shot.

It was a tough assignment for the judges to determine a winner, but in the end, the fight was scored 97-93 for Martinez, 96-94 for Mbilli, and 95-95, awarding a draw to both men who gave it their all.

It was a fitting result. Both men did tremendous work that emphasized their individual skills. Mbilli did his best work when he could get some distance from Martinez, snapping off power shots. Martinez did his best work on the inside, wielding one of the best uppercuts seen in some time.

Martinez benefited from his assignment as a sparring partner for Terence Crawford. His confidence got a boost, and he showed no fear standing right in front of the number one-ranked contender, Mbilli.

Co-Main Event: Lopsided Win For Walsh

Entrusting Callum Walsh of Cork, Ireland with the co-main event was a lot to place on the 24-year-old’s shoulders. He is a favorite of promoter Dana White. So far, Walsh has delivered every time he’s stepped up to a tougher challenge or bigger stage. They don’t get any bigger than Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Unbeaten Fernando Vargas Jr. of Las Vegas was equally motivated to uphold the honor of his famous name in his hometown.

By virtue of being the busier fighter and the one moving forward through more of the fight, Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) handed Vargas Jr. (17-1, 15 KOs) his first loss by decision. The scores were not close: 100-90, 99-91, 99-91 for Walsh.

It wasn’t a thriller, as it seems neither man wanted to risk making a mistake. Walsh and Vargas Jr. put in an honest effort, what you can call a “lunch pail” fight. But it wasn’t going to get a performance bonus and it perhaps wasn’t the showcase Walsh and his team dreamed about.

“I’m feeling good, I’m happy with the performance,” said Walsh. “I wanted to be better, I wanted a knockout, you know? But he’s undefeated for a reason. I took his O, job done!”

Mohammed Alakel Continues Steady Progress on Undercard

Lightweight prospect Mohammed Alakel of Riyadh (6-0, 1 KOs) opened the main card against Travis Kent Crawford (7-5, 2 KOs) of Corpus Christi, Texas, in his first ten-round fight. Alakel got decent work from Crawford, but the 21-year-old Alakel’s handspeed and punch selection kept Crawford on the back foot throughout the fight.

Still, Crawford came forward and did his best to keep Alakel honest. He needs this type of fight as he develops and refines his skills.

Scores read 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92 for Alakel.

Alakel is part of the revived fighter stable working with Abel Sanchez in Big Bear, California, along with prospect Sultan Al-Mohammed, who won his pro debut on the early undercard. The two hope to drive fan interest in boxing in their home nations.

