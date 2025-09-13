Brandon Adams Doubles Down For Rematch Win Over Serhii Bohachuk

Serhii Bohachuk said he wanted to “fix his mistake” in the 2021 loss to Brandon Adams. Instead, Adams doubled down on the same game plan, focusing on body punching, and won an even more decisive victory in their long-awaited rematch on Saturday in the main event for the Canelo vs Crawford undercard at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It wasn’t close, and it wasn’t controversial. Adams of Whittier, California (26-4, 16 KOs) won a surprisingly wide unanimous decision over Bohachuk of Ukraine (26-3, 24 KOs). Scorecards were 99-91 and 98-92 twice in the ten-round bout. When the scores were read, Bohachuk dropped his head with a rueful smile.

Body of Work by Brandon Adams

Adams went right after Bohachuk from the opening bell, slugging away at the Ukrainian’s body. Bohachuk returned fire, but after just a few rounds, Bohachuk couldn’t match the output or firepower of Adams, who was giving it everything he had.

Trainer Manny Robles did what he could to encourage and rally Bohachuk, but there are nights where it’s obvious an athlete simply doesn’t have it.

Bohachuk has plenty of stamina and kept the pace up, but he did not look like the same athlete who dropped Vergil Ortiz Jr. twice and lost by the narrowest split decision 13 months ago.

Bohachuk was highly ranked by all sanctioning bodies at super welterweight, and a title fight opportunity was on the horizon. But he chose to take a fight to stay active instead of waiting, and decided to try and avenge the loss against Adams that’s always bothered him. This time, the Las Vegas gamble was a losing bet.

The win was exactly the long shot Adams needed to make him relevant again in one of the most competitive divisions in boxing. Stay tuned.

Jermaine Franklin Slugs It Out For UD over Dychko

It wasn’t pretty, but late replacement Jermaine Franklin of Saginaw, Michigan (24-2, 15 KOs) found enough to hold off two-time Olympic medalist Ivan Dychko of Kazakhstan (15-1, 14 KOs). The sluggish slugfest finally came to life in the second half of the fight, with Franklin catching Dychko in rounds 8 and 10 with right hooks to the head. Dychko played possum so he didn’t appear hurt. Dychko was also docked a point by referee Harvey Dock for leaning on Franklin, but it didn’t made a difference in the outcome. Scorecards were 96-93, 95-94, 97-92.

Tsutsumi Drills and Dispatches Martinez in 1

Reito Tsutsumi of Tokyo (3-0, 2 KO) sized up Javier Martinez of Dallas (7-4, 4 KOs) in the first minute of their super featherweight bout, then unleashed his full arsenal of power punches. Tsutsumi scored a knockdown about a minute later, and referee Alan Huggins called it a night for Martinez at 2:18 of the first round.

“I thought it was going to be a little while for me to figure out his moves, but it didn’t take me too long. It was my thing and I was able to win,” said Tsutsumi.

Upset Win For Santana Over Steve Nelson

Roars greeted the end of the fight by Steven Nelson and Raiko Santana for different reasons. Two minutes into the first round, Santana of Cuba (13-4, 7 KOs) battered Nelson (20-2, 16 KOs), who backed into the ropes. It appeared the ropes held Nelson up. It could have legitimately been called a knockdown. Instead, referee Robert Hoyle stopped the fight at 2:38, giving Santana the upset win. Santana jumped into the air, celebrating the victory, while Nelson roared in protest.

“I think it was good because we have so many incidents with the referee letting it go. It looked like he was damaged,” said Santana. “As an athlete, that’s what you do. Things happen.” It was the first time Nelson had ever been stopped.

Marco Verde Shines in TKO1 Win

Paris 2024 Olympic silver medalist Marco Verde of Mazatlán, Mexico (3-0, 2 KO) opened the biggest boxing event in the U.S. of 2025 with a win against Sona Akale of St. Paul, Minnesota (9-4, 4 KOs). Verde scored a knockdown on a solid combination ending with a right hook two minutes into the first round. Verde complained, but it was a legitimate call by referee Mark Nelson.

Verde went on to batter Verde for three more rounds until Nelson decided Akale had enough and called a stop to the action at 1:11 of the fourth round.

“This is what we’re looking for, to have more experiences to go all the way to the top,” said Verde.

Successful Pro Debut for Sultan Almohammed

Sultan Almohammed of Syria, based in Riyadh (1-0), won his pro debut in a toe-to-toe battle with Martin Caraballo of Hollywood, Florida (0-1-1). The 40-36 scorecards from all three judges don’t paint a picture of the surprisingly competitive, power-punching action by both fighters.

“It was good, but I want more. I didn’t do everything I have. Next time, I will show more better skills.” The 17-year-old lightweight Almohammed is trained by veteran Abel Sanchez.

