Islam Makhachev Fires a Chilling Warning at Jack Della Maddalena Ahead of Their UFC 322 Title Clash

The moment of truth is nearly here as Islam Makhachev gears up to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 322 this November. Before his record-setting fourth lightweight title defense at UFC 311, Makhachev made a bold promise: he wouldn’t hang up his gloves until he became a two-division champion. This is a milestone even his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, never pursued during his illustrious career. That dream seemed distant until the Australian standout shocked Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in Montreal, shattering the welterweight status quo and clearing the path for Makhachev’s historic run.

Soon after, the Dagestani powerhouse vacated his lightweight crown, paving the way for Ilia Topuria to claim the 155-pound throne with a stunning knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Now, with the lightweight chapter firmly behind him, Makhachev is on the brink of a career-defining moment. And with mind games from both camps already in full swing, the road to UFC 322 promises fireworks.

Islam Makhachev Vows Not to Rest Until Winning the Welterweight Gold Against Jack Della Maddalena

For those unaware, Ben Vickers, who is Della Maddalena’s coach, recently spoke with Submission Radio and questioned Makhachev’s durability compared to Muhammad. Vickers even went as far as to predict that the Aussie would knock out the Dagestani to secure his first title defense. Makhachev hasn’t fired back with words, but his intense training sessions have sent a clear message: come November, he plans to do his talking inside the Octagon.

It is a well-known fact that Nurmagomedov’s gym in Dagestan has long been known for its grueling training regimen, and Islam Makhachev is currently putting in the hours to make his move successful. In a recently shared video from Umar Nurmagomedov, Makhachev was seen deep in training when ‘Young Eagle’ jokingly asked if he planned to take a break. “Tired, huh? Take a break,” Nurmagomedov teased, according to a translation from Red Corner MMA.

Makhachev’s response was as cold as it was telling: “November 16, I will rest.” Of course, his showdown with Della Maddalena at Madison Square Garden is set for November 15 at UFC 322, making it clear that the Dagestani won’t rest until he wins the 170lbs gold.

Islam Makhachev says he’ll rest only on November 16th after becoming champ — until then, no break, no rest 🏆🔥 #UFC322 pic.twitter.com/lZpWOJ6wRv — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 1, 2025

This isn’t the first time Makhachev has made his intentions clear. Right after UFC 315 in Montreal, Makhachev sent a clear message to the new welterweight king. In a post on X, the former lightweight champion declared: “Time to become a double champion #inshaAllah. Let’s go.”

At the post-fight press conference, Della Maddalena was asked about a potential showdown with Makhachev. The Aussie didn’t shy away, saying: “It’s a beautiful challenge… I’m gonna get it back for Volk.”

For those unaware, JDM’s comments were a nod to his fellow Aussie, Alexander Volkanovski, who suffered back-to-back losses to Makhachev at lightweight. First at UFC 284 and then at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. The latter ended in a devastating first-round knockout, marking the beginning of Volkanovski’s initial decline.

In response to Della Maddalena’s vow for revenge, Makhachev didn’t mince words, firing back with a cold, confident warning. “You are not Volk. I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean.”

It is safe to say that this bout has all the tenets of being a superfight, with Dana White labelling it as such when he made it official just a few days back. Moreover, Khabib Nurmagomedov even labeled JDM as the toughest challenge of the Dagestani’s career. It will be interesting to see how Makhachev will counter the Aussie’s slick boxing at UFC 322. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below!