Jack Della Maddalena’s Camp Predicts Grim Fate for Islam Makhachev Ahead of UFC 322 Superfight

For the longest time, there was uncertainty in Islam Makhachev’s camp. The Team Khabib standout couldn’t decide whether to remain at lightweight, where he had already set a record with four title defenses, or move up to welterweight in pursuit of becoming a two-division champion. Part of that hesitation stemmed from the fact that the 170-pound division was ruled by Belal Muhammad, someone who had trained with Makhachev and the Dagestani team on multiple occasions.

Everything changed at UFC 315 when Jack Della Maddalena dethroned Muhammad to claim the welterweight title. That victory cleared the path for Makhachev to finally vacate his 155lbs strap and fully commit to chasing his dream of becoming a two-weight world champion. Now, with Dana White making the fight official for UFC 322, the verbal jabs have already started, and leading the charge is Ben Vickers, Della Maddalena’s coach.

Jack Della Maddalena’s Coach Says Belal Muhammad Has a Better Chin Than Islam Makhachev

For the unversed, even Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted that this will be the toughest test of Makhachev’s career, and Vickers agrees. The key question for many is how well Makhachev will adjust to fighting bigger, stronger opponents at welterweight. Adding to that challenge, Della Maddalena is arguably the slickest and sharpest boxer Makhachev has ever faced in the Octagon.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Vickers has long expressed confidence that his fighter will finish anyone who steps in front of him, and that confidence hasn’t wavered ahead of the mega MSG PPV card. Moreover, he even added that Makhachev won’t be able to absorb the same level of punishment as Muhammad when they clash in New York.

“Yeah. Yeah I do. I just don’t think Islam has the chin that Belal has. We know for a fact that if Jack clips someone on the chin, they can go over. So, it could happen in the first minute, it could happen in the 24th minute… Jack likes long fights. He likes to be in there, but obviously, we’re not getting paid for overtime.”

While Della Maddalena wasn’t able to finish Muhammad earlier this year, he consistently inflicted damage, earning widespread praise for the former champ’s toughness. Vickers even stressed Muhammad’s cardio being the best in the promotion and how Della Maddalena outstruck him for five rounds.

He said, “So if the opportunity arises, we’re happy to take it. But Jack’s cardio, as we saw, Belal’s reputedly like the best cardio in the UFC, and Jack out-cardio’d him. Belal was more tired than Jack toward the end of the fight. Jack’s cardio is exceptional. His power is exceptional. I like the fight – I really do.”

Vickers also believes that Makhachev won’t want to trade strikes with Della Maddalena, predicting the Dagestani will look to close the distance and grapple as soon as possible. Still, the champion’s coach emphasized that even if Makhachev tries to wear the Aussie down, he will take significant damage in the process, just like Muhammad did in their fight. Despite the intensity of the buildup, there’s a clear sense of mutual respect between both camps rather than outright trash talk.

Nurmagomedov has openly praised Della Maddalena, calling him the toughest challenge of Makhachev’s career, and the Aussie’s team has been equally respectful when speaking about the former lightweight king. Vickers even went as far as to call Makhachev the greatest fighter of all time when discussing the upcoming showdown.

“I feel like people put Islam on a pedestal, and don’t get me wrong, I’m not doubting Islam’s credentials in the slightest. He is pound-for-pound number one. He’s the GOAT. He’s the best guy to have ever done it for me. But for me now, it’s the first time watching footage of Islam and not just enjoying watching him fight,” he added.

There’s a reason fans are calling this matchup one of the most anticipated fights in years. Makhachev, widely regarded as one of the greatest lightweights in history, enters UFC 322 riding a 15-fight win streak and boasting four title defenses.

On the other side, Della Maddalena is on an 18-fight tear of his own, with a perfect 8-0 record in the UFC and a string of dominant performances. With two incredible streaks on the line, something will have to give when these two champions collide at Madison Square Garden.