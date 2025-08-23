Islam Makhachev Responds on Potential Khamzat Chimaev Superfight

It didn’t take long for media to start floating the idea of an Islam Makhachev v Khamzat Chimaev superfight.

After years of chasing gold, Khamzat Chimaev finally claimed the middleweight title at UFC 319, dismantling Dricus Du Plessis in a one-sided affair. But things could have played out very differently for ‘Borz,’ who once seemed destined to capture gold in another division, until health scares and brutal weight cuts forced him to leave welterweight behind.

Chimaev burst onto the UFC scene in 2020 at 170 pounds, tearing through the division’s elite. At one point, he took on the then #2-ranked Gilbert Burns while sitting at #11 himself, and still eked out a razor-thin decision. But a disastrous nine-pound weight miss at UFC 279 eventually ended his welterweight campaign and prompted a permanent move to middleweight. That context matters now more than ever, but why?

Islam Makhachev’s Diplomatic Answer to Khamzat Chimaev Superfight Ahead of UFC 322 Challenge

Islam Makhachev is set to fight for a second belt against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden, as confirmed by Khabib Nurmagomedov a few days ago. And with Chimaev openly teasing a move back to welterweight in pursuit of becoming a rare three-division champion, the idea of a Makhachev-Chimaev clash has fans buzzing about what such a super fight might look like.

Chimaev’s middleweight triumph also propelled him to #4 in the pound-for-pound rankings. Before UFC 319, ‘Borz’ admitted that the fastest path to the top of the list would be to topple Makhachev. And recently, the Dagestani champion himself addressed the possibility of a future showdown.

When asked about facing Chimaev at 170 pounds, Makhachev kept his response diplomatic: “I’m answering this question here. I don’t want to open the door to any kind of conflict between our people,” he said at a press conference on Ushatayka’s YouTube channel.

“Well, we will see,” Makhachev added when pressed on the matchup. “I have a tough fight ahead…”

One cannot blame Makhachev for being fully focused on Della Maddalena as of now. After all, the Aussie champion is also undefeated inside the Octagon and is on a 18-fight unbeaten run. Moreover, Nurmagomedov recently called JDM the toughest challenge of Makhachev’s career. So, it would take a spirited effort for Makhachev to slay the Aussie and claim the welterweight belt.

Islam Makhachev Reflects on Ilia Topuria and the Matchup for Pound-for-Pound Supremacy

When it comes to dream matchups, few have generated as much excitement as a potential showdown between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria at lightweight. But those hopes were put on hold when the Dagestani champion vacated his 155-pound title to chase double-champion status at welterweight.

Ever since Topuria stunned the world by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 to claim the vacant lightweight belt, speculation has swirled about an eventual clash between the two for ultimate supremacy. Last month, Makhachev addressed the buzz, calling Topuria’s rapid climb up the pound-for-pound rankings a smart strategy to build anticipation for their inevitable collision.

He even suggested that, with the UFC steering things in the right direction, the superfight could still materialize. More recently, Makhachev fueled the conversation again, subtly hinting that the highly anticipated matchup remains very much on the horizon.

During the same Q/A session streamed on Ushatayka YouTube channel, Makhachev said, “There’s some intrigue with Topuria. I’m also interested in that fight. Maybe we can make some kind of super fight. Or as I said, we’ll see about the weight.”

It remains to be seen whether the UFC can make this dream Khamzat Chimaev superfight a reality and bring the two generational talents face-to-face.