Khamzat Chimaev Weighs In on Becoming the First Three-Division Champion Ahead of UFC 319 Title Bout

At UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev is set to chase history as he challenges Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Championship at the United Center in Chicago. Despite being a dominant force in the Octagon with an unblemished 14-0 record, this will mark Chimaev’s first official title shot. On the other side, South Africa’s Du Plessis will look to solidify his reign and overcome what many consider the toughest test of his career.

The matchup has generated major buzz among fans and analysts alike, thanks to the high-octane styles both fighters bring. Chimaev is notorious for his suffocating wrestling and explosive early aggression, while Du Plessis boasts an iron frame and an unpredictable, yet effective, fighting approach.

While speculation swirls about who might come out on top, Chimaev seems to have his sights set far beyond just one belt. The Chechen-born star is currently training under coach Sam Calavitta at The Treigning Lab and has made headlines with a bold declaration: he wants to become the first three-division champion in UFC history.

Khamzat Chimaev Weighs In On Becoming a 3-Division Champion

In a recent interview with veteran MMA journalist Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Chimaev confirmed his historic ambition, stating his intention to capture gold in three different weight classes—something no fighter has achieved in the UFC to date.

“No, it has not changed. I started working with a new coach, Coach Calavitta. I spoke to him about going back down to [welterweight]. He said he’s going to give me a couple of months [to prepare for welterweight] and we’re going to make it.”

“[Jack Della Maddalena] would be a good fight for me. Go down, fight him, take the belt there, and then there’s Ankalaev, and Alex Pereira, I can fight for that [light heavyweight] belt as well.”

The idea of Chimaev becoming a three-division champion might sound far-fetched, especially considering his past weight-cutting struggles, most notably his infamous miss ahead of UFC 279 against Kevin Holland. In addition, he has battled several health issues over the years, leading to long gaps between his fights and a noticeable drop in activity inside the Octagon.

Dricus Du Plessis Aims to Shock the World at UFC 319 against Khamzat Chimaev

Meanwhile, Dricus Du Plessis is focused on defending his title for the third time. With impressive victories over former champions such as Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland (twice), and Israel Adesanya, the South African powerhouse is no stranger to top-level competition. Still, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Du Plessis admitted he’s well aware of the enormous challenge ahead of him at UFC 319, as he prepares to face an undefeated force in Chimaev.

“I think Khamzat is a special fighter… The first time I saw him fight, I knew this guy was gonna be special. 100%… Listen, he speaks a lot more than he fights, I can tell you that much… He was calling out welterweights, middleweights, light heavyweights, but he wasn’t fighting anyone,” Du Plessis said.

As the fight draws closer, anticipation continues to build. Many believe Khamzat Chimaev will extend his undefeated streak to 15-0 with a quick first-round finish, while others argue Du Plessis has the grit and experience to survive the early storm and expose Khamzat Chimaev’s vulnerabilities. Either way, August 16th promises fireworks as Chicago gets ready to host one of the most electric matchups of the year.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire