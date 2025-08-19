Robert Whittaker Shuts Down Naysayers of Khamzat Chimaev’s Grappling Showcase at UFC 319

In modern MMA, one of the most debated topics is which fighting style makes for the most entertaining contest. Many fans lean toward all-out slugfests filled with sharp striking, believing that fast-paced exchanges give them the best value for their money. On the other hand, slower grappling-heavy bouts often fall flat with casual viewers. That debate was front and center at UFC 319, where Khamzat Chimaev dominated Dricus Du Plessis in a one-sided main event in the company’s first outing in Chicago since 2019.

Robert Whittaker Labels Critics of Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 Domination as Casuals

Throughout 5 rounds, Chimaev racked up a staggering 21:40 minutes of control time, landing 12 takedowns, securing three crucifix positions, and unleashing 529 total strikes, though just 37 were classified as significant. While technically masterful, the fight left some fans disappointed, especially those expecting a high-paced war like Chimaev’s classic clash with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

However, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker sees things differently. Speaking on his MMArcade podcast, Whittaker slammed the criticism and argued that Chimaev’s performance was a masterclass in MMA dominance.

‘Bobby Knuckles’ said, “Anyone that says it’s a boring fight is a casual. If you’re a fan of the sport and you’re not fascinated by Chimaev’s ability to control someone as dogged as Dricus—who’s gotten out of things time and time again, who physically never gasses, super strong, has cardio for days—if you’re not fascinated by such one-sided domination, then you have to be a casual.”

Whittaker highlighted the staggering nature of Chimaev’s numbers, pointing out that this type of dominance is virtually unheard of at the championship level.

“Because you never see this. This level at a championship fight, this level of control—we just saw someone get crucifixed for 15 minutes. How can you be a fan of the sport and not think, wow, that’s crazy?” he added.

Whittaker’s analysis underlines an important truth: MMA is not just about boxing or kickboxing exchanges. It’s a blend of all aspects of combat, where the ground game can be just as decisive and thrilling as striking.

Chimaev’s showing joins a lineage of dominant grapplers like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Randy Couture, proving that smothering control and relentless pressure can be just as spectacular as a knockout. To dismiss such a performance as “boring” is, as Whittaker suggests, to misunderstand the very essence of the sport.

Robert Whittaker Sees Reinier de Ridder as a Serious Threat to Khamzat Chimaev

In the aftermath of UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev confirmed that he came out of his dominant title win without any injuries and is ready for a quick turnaround. The undefeated star even expressed interest in fighting again at UFC 321 in October when the promotion heads to Abu Dhabi. UFC CEO Dana White has also hinted positively at the possibility, raising speculation about Chimaev’s next opponent and his next big payout.

One potential direction is the upcoming middleweight title eliminator between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Barralho at UFC Paris, a fight Chimaev himself pointed to, suggesting that the winner could be next in line. However, not everyone agrees with that outlook, including former champion Robert Whittaker.

Speaking again on his MMArcade podcast, Whittaker once again praised Chimaev’s ability to sustain such dominance for five full rounds. “What we didn’t expect was Chimaev’s ability to do that for 25 minutes. That was mindblowing.”

When asked who he believes could give Chimaev the toughest challenge, Whittaker named a man he knows well, Reinier de Ridder, who defeated him by split decision in Abu Dhabi just last month.

“De Ridder. I think de Ridder’s got a good shot. Because I think the person that has given Chimaev the closest fight, in my opinion, has been when he fought Gilbert Burns. That was because Chimaev was respectful and cautious of Gilbert’s jiu-jitsu game and de Ridder’s a ground player.”

He added, “He’s a tall, bottom player jiu-jitsu guy. Then, if he does respect his ground, like he did in the Burns fight, and it becomes a bit of a slugfest, I think de Ridder’s really unconventional. He’s got some annoying attacks and shots that might give Chimaev some grief.”

Whittaker’s take adds an interesting wrinkle to the middleweight landscape. While fans and UFC brass may be eyeing contenders like Imavov or Barralho, the Aussie believes that de Ridder’s unique grappling style could be the puzzle that finally tests Chimaev’s dominance inside the Octagon. Moreover, he has recently landed in the #5 rankings at 185lbs, so he may be one fight away from his shot at the new champion.