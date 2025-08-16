UFC 319 Fighter Payouts: How Much Will the Headliners Earn?

UFC 319 is set to deliver one of the most compelling middleweight title fights in company history, as Dricus Du Plessis puts his belt on the line against the undefeated wrecking machine, Khamzat Chimaev. Since his debut in 2020, ‘Borz’ has bulldozed opponents at both 170 and 185 pounds, leaving fans convinced he should have fought for gold long ago. However, a string of health setbacks and injuries kept him sidelined.

Now, he finally gets his shot. Standing in his way is South Africa’s ‘Stillknocks,’ who has already taken out three former champions and is looking to cement himself as the undisputed best at 185lbs. In the co-main event, highly touted debutant Aaron Pico meets surging contender Lerone Murphy in a clash that could shape the future of the featherweight division.

Pico has made it clear he’s gunning for reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, but first, he will have to get past one of the division’s toughest tests. Of course, beyond the fights themselves, there’s another storyline fans can’t resist: fighter payouts. When the dust settles, who will walk away with the biggest check?

UFC 319: Projected Earnings for Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, Lerone Murphy & Aaron Pico

Based on their projected paychecks, both the main eventers are set to climb the net worth ladder regardless of the outcome. Looking at the UFC 305 purse, Du Plessis pocketed around $1.9 million for his win over Israel Adesanya, while his most recent bout at UFC 312 against Sean Strickland earned him just over $3 million. For UFC 319, his payday is expected to be in a similar range of around $3.5 million.

As champion, Du Plessis also benefits from pay-per-view points, which significantly boost his earnings. Moreover, this benefit is set to last for just four more upcoming cards before the new UFC-Paramount deal comes into effect. While many challengers don’t receive PPV points, Chimaev is still expected to earn a seven-figure payout. In his last fight against Robert Whittaker, Chimaev took home just over $1 million.

With UFC 319 being a title bout, that number should climb even higher. On top of that, ‘Borz’ has a knack for collecting $50,000 performance bonuses. For the unversed, he has earned five of them in just eight UFC appearances, making it likely he’ll add another to his paycheck if his dominance continues. Overall, Chimaev could rake in nearly $2 million for his efforts.

Turning to the co-main event, Lerone Murphy earned $206,000 for his win over Dan Ige at UFC 308 last year. The undefeated 16-0 contender can expect a significant bump this time, likely in the $300,000–$325,000 range, given his placement at the top of the card and the fight’s title implications.

Pico, making his long-awaited Octagon debut, is projected to earn between $80,000 and $120,000. While most debuting fighters typically make around $12,000 to show and the same for a win, Pico’s status as a highly decorated athlete outside the UFC puts him in a different bracket. He was originally scheduled to face potential No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev at UFC Abu Dhabi, but withdrew due to injury. That matchup wasn’t rebooked for Chicago, as the Russian hadn’t fully recovered in time for this card.

UFC 319: Projected Fighter Payouts for Geoff Neal, Carlos Prates, Jared Cannonier & Michael ‘Venom’ Page

On the stacked UFC 319 main card, Carlos Prates will test his skills against the elite boxing of Geoff Neal. For context, this matchup was originally slated for UFC 314 but was scrapped after Neal withdrew due to injury. Prates, a member of the ‘Fighting Nerds’ team, is coming off a tough loss to Ian Garry at UFC Kansas City and is determined to work his way back up the rankings.

Neal, meanwhile, has gone 1–2 in his last three outings, with losses to Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov and a win over Rafael dos Anjos. In terms of payouts, Prates earned around $350,000 for his win against Neil Magny and a similar amount in his loss to Garry earlier this year, so he’s expected to bring in between $400,000 and $450,000 for UFC 319. Neal, who pocketed $211,000 for his victory over dos Anjos at UFC 308, could make around $300,000 if he gets past Prates.

A high-voltage middleweight clash is set for the UFC 319 main card as Jared Cannonier takes on Michael “Venom” Page in what’s being billed as a battle of the veterans. The 41-year-old “Killa Gorilla” earned around $195,000 for his win over Jack Hermansson and approximately $371,000 in his loss to top contender Caio Borralho. His most recent victory was a hard-fought battle against Gregory Rodrigues at Fight Night 251, which netted him about $400,000. For UFC 319, his payout could land in that same range, or even push up to $450,000.

On the other side, the dynamic Brazilian striker made his UFC debut at UFC 299, earning $200,000 in a win over Kevin Holland. His next outing, a loss to Ian Garry at UFC 303, brought in $150,000 with no win bonus. Most recently, he ended Shara Magomedov’s undefeated streak, pocketing between $275,000 and $300,000. If he can take out a veteran title challenger like Cannonier, Page could earn somewhere in the neighborhood of $350,000.

The UFC 319 main card opener adds even more intrigue, as Kai Asakura meets Tim Elliott for flyweight supremacy. Asakura, a former Rizin champion, made his UFC debut, challenging Alexandre Pantoja for the title at UFC 310. Headlining the card likely earned him around $1.6 million, with PPV points included. However, this second outing will probably be far less lucrative, around $200,000.

Veteran Tim Elliott returns to the Octagon after more than a year and a half away. A 13-year UFC veteran, he’s gone 3–1 in his last four fights. Elliott earned $106,000 in his loss to Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 294 and about the same for his win over Sumudaerji on a Fight Night card in December 2023. If he pulls off the upset against Asakura, he’s expected to make around $150,000 at UFC 319.

