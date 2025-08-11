UFC Announces New Deal With Paramount Plus Starting in 2026

MMA UFC

MMA

News arrived on Monday, August 11, about a monumental broadcast deal that will change the future of UFC.

Starting in 2026, Paramount will exclusively distribute UFC’s full slate of 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights via its direct-to-consumer streaming platform, Paramount+, with select numbered events to be simulcast on CBS, Paramount’s leading broadcast network.

End of PPV?

As part of the agreement, Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paramount will move away from UFC’s existing Pay-Per-View model in favor of making these premium events available at no additional cost to the expansive U.S. subscriber base of Paramount+. This shift in distribution strategy will unlock greater accessibility and discoverability for sports fans and provide an important catalyst for driving engagement and further subscriber growth for Paramount+. Paramount intends to explore UFC rights outside the U.S. as they become available in the future.

Watch an interview today with UFC’s Dana White on the new deal.

David Ellison: “A Major Win”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Dana, Ari, and Mark. Rarely do opportunities arise to partner on an exclusive basis with a global sports powerhouse like UFC – an organization with extraordinary global recognition, scale, and cultural impact,” said David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount.

“Paramount’s advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms. Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC’s year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win. We look forward to delivering this premium content to millions of fans in the U.S., and potentially beyond.”

UFC Officials: “Milestone Moment”

“This is a milestone moment and landmark deal for UFC, solidifying its position as a preeminent global sports asset,” said Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO, TKO. “Our decade-long journey with UFC has been defined by continuous growth and expansion, and this agreement is an important realization of our strategy. We believe wholeheartedly in David’s vision and look forward to being in business with a company that will prioritize technology as a means to enhance storytelling and the overall viewing experience.”

“Paramount is a platinum partner with significant reach,” said Mark Shapiro, President and COO, TKO. “Our new agreement unlocks powerful opportunities at TKO for years to come – meaningful economics for investors; expanded premium inventory for global brand partners; and deeper engagement for UFC’s passionate fanbase. Just as importantly, our athletes will love this new stage.”

UFC Content On Paramount+

UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. UFC events take place year-round with approximately 43 live events annually, delivering more than 350 hours of live event content. In the U.S., UFC has approximately 100 million fans who are highly engaged across linear, digital, and social platforms.

Further, UFC is one of the few truly global sports properties, with programming reaching nearly 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories in 50 languages, as well as a roster of approximately 600 of the world’s best male and female MMA athletes representing 75 countries.

The seven-year term, which begins in 2026, has an average annual value (“AAV”) of $1.1 billion. The contract’s payment schedule is weighted more toward the back end of the deal.

Fan Reaction To The Deal

Based on the initial announcement, fan reaction is mainly positive, with the greatest enthusiasm for the demise of pay-per-view fees.

There are questions about the PPV points model. In the UFC, pay-per-view (PPV) points are compensation to fighters based on the number of PPV buys for an event, with the fighters receiving payment depending on a pre-determined threshold number.  

For example, a fighter might get $1 per buy between 200,000 and 400,000 buys, $2 per buy between 400,000 and 600,000, and $2.50 per buy over 600,000. These points are typically reserved for top-tier fighters and champions. 

 

Gayle Falkenthal is an award-winning boxing journalist and the only woman journalist who is a full voting member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA). She is the Managing Editor for NY Fights based in San Diego, California.

