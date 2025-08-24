Arman Tsarukyan Eyes UFC Return and Reveals Ilia Topuria’s Planned Comeback Timeline

Arman Tsarukyan played a key role in Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 middleweight title win, being part of his entire training camp and even cornering him on fight night to witness his friend capture gold. But while Chimaev is celebrating championship glory, Tsarukyan’s own title ambitions are stuck in limbo. For those unaware, the Armenian was originally set to fight for the 155-pound title at UFC 311 in January.

However, a back injury during his weight cut forced him out, leading to Islam Makhachev defending his belt against Renato Moicano instead. Since then, the lightweight landscape has shifted dramatically. With Makhachev moving up to welterweight and Ilia Topuria destroying Charles Oliveira for the vacant gold at UFC 317, Tsarukyan’s shot at the lightweight crown remains unscheduled. But it seems that the Armenian has some news on Topuria’s schedule and is not willing to sit out during that timeframe.

Arman Tsarukyan Says That Ilia Topuria Won’t Fight Again in 2025

Arman Tsarukyan’s last fight came on the UFC 300 main card, where he edged out Oliveira in a razor-close split decision. While he did serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 317 main event, it did not do him any favors, as a still frustrated Dana White asked him to start from the drawing board instead of waiting around.

To make matters worse, Topuria has publicly dismissed Tsarukyan as a worthy challenger, even claiming he would rather vacate the belt than fight someone who could not guarantee to fight on the stipulated date. Instead, the champion has expressed interest in defending against Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje.

While Topuria enjoys time away from the cage, Tsarukyan revealed in Chicago that the champion likely won’t make his first defense until January or February 2026. With that timeline in mind, the UFC is now looking to book Tsarukyan in another fight before the year ends.

“(Topuria) wants to come back in January or February,” Tsarukyan told Adam Zubayraev. “And I haven’t fought in a long time. So I think I’ll need to fight in October or November. And I talked to the boss yesterday. They said maybe they will set up a fight with someone.

“In Abu Dhabi or in Qatar… maybe Gaethje, maybe (Dan) Hooker, maybe Paddy,” Tsarukyan added, making it clear that the verbose Liverpudlian would be his preferred opponent.

The Englishman strengthened his claim at UFC 314 by dismantling Michael Chandler and later stepping into the Octagon after the UFC 317 main event to confront Topuria, a confrontation fueled by their infamous ‘hand sanitizer’ altercation at a Manchester hotel three years ago. Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje reasserted his position in the division by defeating Rafael Fiziev in their rematch at UFC 313.

‘The Highlight’ has made it clear that he’s not interested in anything but a title fight, even warning the UFC that he would retire if denied a shot at the belt. Dan Hooker, who was initially scheduled to face Gaethje at UFC 313 but withdrew due to a broken hand, has also re-entered the conversation.

Recently announcing that he will be medically cleared by November, ‘The Hangman’ expressed interest in returning against Arman Tsarukyan. While he had previously called out Oliveira, the Brazilian is now booked for a homecoming bout against Fiziev in October.

With so many moving pieces, the lightweight division is more stacked than ever. Whether Tsarukyan finally gets the title shot he deserves or has to take another fight to secure his spot will be one of the most intriguing storylines to watch unfold.