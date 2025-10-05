Ilia Topuria Celebrates Fellow Georgian Merab Dvalishvili’s Dominance After UFC 320

While UFC 320 was headlined by Alex Pereira reclaiming the light heavyweight crown with a lightning-fast finish over Magomed Ankalaev, the event also showcased another dominant performance from Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian defended his bantamweight title for the third time, comfortably outclassing Cory Sandhagen in a one-sided affair. This marked Dvalishvili’s third win of the year, following decisive victories over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 and Sean O’Malley at UFC 316 in June.

Many fans and analysts have now debated that Dvalishvili has firmly surpassed the likes of Dominick Cruz and Aljamain Sterling as the 135-pound GOAT. Amid the celebration, fellow Georgian champion Ilia Topuria took to social media to congratulate his close friend.

Ilia Topuria Hails Merab Dvalishvili as a Living Legend After Third Bantamweight Defense at UFC 320

Both fighters have been making waves inside the Octagon during their respective title runs: while ‘The Machine’ rules the bantamweight division with an iron fist, Topuria captured the lightweight belt at UFC 317 in June with a knockout win over Charles Oliveira, achieving two-division glory.

After UFC 320, the reigning 155-pound kingpin posted a heartfelt message on X, writing: “Brother, we’ve reached the point where your victories seem almost normal.”

He continued, “But we all know how hard it is to get there. I say it with pride: you’re a living legend!!!! An example of hard work, sacrifice, and heart. Beyond the fighter, you’re an incredible person, with a soul too big for your chest.”

Topuria concluded, “We love you, we support you, and we’re with you every step of the way.”

Ilia Topuria sends a heartfelt message to Merab after his win at #UFC320 ❤️🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/JWVvz0u9vQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 5, 2025

It is heartwarming to see the two champions celebrate each other’s achievements and openly acknowledge their mutual respect. What Topuria said truly resonates. The ease with which Dvalishvili has dominated his opponents is nothing short of remarkable.

While Topuria currently holds the #1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings, it may not be long before Dvalishvili climbs to that position, as he sits at #3. But when it comes to being the greatest 135-pounder of all time, there’s little doubt that the Georgian has already earned that distinction.

Alexander Volkanovski Claims Merab Dvalishvili Is the Bantamweight GOAT After UFC 320

After his dominant UFC 320 performance against Cory Sandhagen, Merab Dvalishvili shattered multiple records. His 20 takedowns in the fight set the record for the most successful takedowns in a UFC title bout, just one shy of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s all-time single-fight record of 21. The victory also extended Dvalishvili’s bantamweight win streak to 14, tying him for the fourth-longest streak across all divisions, behind only Anderson Silva (16), Islam Makhachev (15), and Kamaru Usman (15).

Dvalishvili’s 2025 campaign is now historic. He became the first 135-pound champion to defend his title three times in a single year and only the eighth fighter in UFC history to achieve this feat. He isn’t stopping there: after the fight, he called for a fourth title defense in December against rival Petr Yan, despite already competing three times this year.

The Georgian’s dominance even caught the attention of reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who made a bold remark on social media following Dvalishvili’s record-breaking night. The Aussie great declared that Dvalishvili is already the bantamweight GOAT. He wrote, “What a resume Merab has….bantamweight GOAT.”

Alexander Volkanovski calls Merab Dvalishvili the Bantamweight GOAT 🐐 #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/0mGHi5DgRW — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 5, 2025

Volkanovski’s praise makes sense, as the 135-pound division has historically seen shorter reigns and frequent title changes. Dvalishvili’s win over Sandhagen was historic as he landed 20 takedowns in the fight. With this, he became the first UFC fighter to record 10+ takedowns in five different bouts and pushing his career total past 100, a milestone no one else has reached.

He had already surpassed Georges St-Pierre’s record of 90 takedowns back at UFC 311. This victory marks only the third time in bantamweight history that a fighter has defended the title three times, joining Aljamain Sterling and Dominick Cruz. Dvalishvili achieved this in just 2025, defeating Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O’Malley, and now Sandhagen, while already holding wins over legends like Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and Jose Aldo.

– most takedowns in UFC history (117)

– most takedowns in a UFC title fight EVER (20)

– tied the record for most consecutive UFC bantamweight title defenses this man might be unbeatable at this point #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/2jKkslU24R — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 5, 2025

On top of his takedown records, Dvalishvili has landed 2,233 total strikes in the bantamweight division, a divisional record. His relentless volume, pressure, and willingness to face all challengers have redefined the standard for bantamweight champions, cementing ‘The Machine’ as one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history.