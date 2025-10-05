MMA World Erupts as Alex Pereira Destroys Magomed Ankalaev in Just 80 Seconds at UFC 320

Heading into UFC 320, many believed Magomed Ankalaev would once again bring his trademark pressure and leave the T-Mobile Arena with the light heavyweight title. But Alex Pereira had other plans. In the main event, ‘Poatan’ reclaimed his 205-pound crown in just 80 seconds, dismantling Ankalaev in the first round. For Ankalaev, who had been undefeated in 14 straight fights since 2018, it was a crushing reality. For Pereira, it was another chapter in a story that keeps defying expectations, walking out of Las Vegas as a three-time UFC champion.

Alex Pereira Etches His Name in History as Three-Time Champion at UFC 320

Herb Dean oversaw the bout, and from the opening bell, Pereira wasted no time. He pushed forward with crisp punches, showing far more aggression than in their first fight at UFC 313. A sharp inside leg kick and a heavy overhand right rocked Ankalaev, forcing him onto the back foot.

Desperate, the Dagestani shot for a takedown, but Pereira stuffed it easily and poured on the offense. What followed was a brutal barrage of punches and a series of brutal 12–6 elbows. Ankalaev shelled up, but with no real defense on display, Dean was forced to step in after Pereira landed roughly ten unanswered elbows.

With the win, Pereira made history as the first fighter to become a two-division champion with multiple reigns. He also became the first light heavyweight since Jon Jones in 2018 to recapture the gold. On top of that, Ankalaev became the sixth former UFC champion Pereira has defeated, joining Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill on the list.

It was a night of revenge, redemption, and record-setting for Pereira. And naturally, the MMA world was left buzzing after watching the Brazilian run through a man once thought to be nearly unbeatable. Several former UFC champions and prominent personalities were in awe of what transpired at UFC 320 in Vegas. Check out their reactions below:

Wow Alex 🙏🏾 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) October 5, 2025

This victory puts Alex Pereira in the top 5 UFC fighters of all-time #UFC320 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 5, 2025

Chama!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 5, 2025

The best Brazilian fighter to ever exist — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) October 5, 2025

Jiri’s reaction to the finish pic.twitter.com/qOqNIL16zx — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) October 5, 2025

@AlexPereiraUFC straight inspiration!! Came back and reclaimed not once but TWO times. Beast. #ufc320 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 5, 2025

Jeeeeez Pereira came to Thump!! 👊🏿 #ufc320 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 5, 2025

ALEX PEREIRA might retire with the belt . Only strikers in position to challenge 😬😬😬! #UFC320 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 5, 2025

Alex Pereira DIFFERENT!!!! — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) October 5, 2025

ALEX PEREIRA FIRST ROUND TKO. CHAMA. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2025

With this elite victory, Alex Pereira firmly cemented his place among MMA’s all-time greats. In under four years inside the Octagon, the Brazilian has already become a two-division champion and now holds the light heavyweight belt for a second time. If Ankalaev doesn’t get an immediate rematch, potential challengers like Carlos Ulberg and former champion Jiri Prochazka are waiting in the wings. After making history at UFC 320, the real question is how long Pereira can extend this second reign of dominance.