MMA UFC

MMA World Erupts as Alex Pereira Destroys Magomed Ankalaev in Just 80 Seconds at UFC 320

MMA UFC

UFC 320 Fighter Payouts: How Much Will the Headliners Earn?

MMA UFC

UFC Qatar Set for Massive Main and Co-Main Events After Dana White’s Blockbuster Announcement

MMA UFC

Dricus Du Plessis Gives Detailed Breakdown of Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

MMA UFC

Alex Pereira Believes Ciryl Gane Can Spoil Tom Aspinall’s First Undisputed Title Defense at UFC 321

MMA UFC

EXCLUSIVE: Dana White Vows No Fighter Left Behind After UFC’s $7.7 Billion TV Deal

MMA UFC

Dana White Spills on Exclusive Private Chat with Ex-President Barack Obama at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

MMA UFC

Dana White Goes Nuclear on “Disgusting” Online Haters Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Death

MMA UFC

IShowSpeed Gets Schooled by Female UFC Fighter, Wants Jon Jones to Train Him After Getting Tapped Out

MMA UFC

Jon Jones Rubs Salt in Dominick Reyes’ Wounds After UFC Perth Disaster

MMA

MMA World Erupts as Alex Pereira Destroys Magomed Ankalaev in Just 80 Seconds at UFC 320

Published

on

MMA World Erupts as Alex Pereira Destroys Magomed Ankalaev in Just 80 Seconds at UFC 320
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Heading into UFC 320, many believed Magomed Ankalaev would once again bring his trademark pressure and leave the T-Mobile Arena with the light heavyweight title. But Alex Pereira had other plans. In the main event, ‘Poatan’ reclaimed his 205-pound crown in just 80 seconds, dismantling Ankalaev in the first round. For Ankalaev, who had been undefeated in 14 straight fights since 2018, it was a crushing reality. For Pereira, it was another chapter in a story that keeps defying expectations, walking out of Las Vegas as a three-time UFC champion.

Alex Pereira Etches His Name in History as Three-Time Champion at UFC 320

Herb Dean oversaw the bout, and from the opening bell, Pereira wasted no time. He pushed forward with crisp punches, showing far more aggression than in their first fight at UFC 313. A sharp inside leg kick and a heavy overhand right rocked Ankalaev, forcing him onto the back foot.

Desperate, the Dagestani shot for a takedown, but Pereira stuffed it easily and poured on the offense. What followed was a brutal barrage of punches and a series of brutal 12–6 elbows. Ankalaev shelled up, but with no real defense on display, Dean was forced to step in after Pereira landed roughly ten unanswered elbows.

ALSO READ: UFC 320 Fighter Payouts: How Much Will the Headliners Earn?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

With the win, Pereira made history as the first fighter to become a two-division champion with multiple reigns. He also became the first light heavyweight since Jon Jones in 2018 to recapture the gold. On top of that, Ankalaev became the sixth former UFC champion Pereira has defeated, joining Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill on the list.

Alex Pereira at UFC 320

Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It was a night of revenge, redemption, and record-setting for Pereira. And naturally, the MMA world was left buzzing after watching the Brazilian run through a man once thought to be nearly unbeatable. Several former UFC champions and prominent personalities were in awe of what transpired at UFC 320 in Vegas. Check out their reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

With this elite victory, Alex Pereira firmly cemented his place among MMA’s all-time greats. In under four years inside the Octagon, the Brazilian has already become a two-division champion and now holds the light heavyweight belt for a second time. If Ankalaev doesn’t get an immediate rematch, potential challengers like Carlos Ulberg and former champion Jiri Prochazka are waiting in the wings. After making history at UFC 320, the real question is how long Pereira can extend this second reign of dominance.

Related Topics:

Kshitiz Kumar Singh is a UFC Writer at NY Fights with over three years of experience in sports journalism and content creation. Known for his sharp storytelling and passion for combat sports, he has written in-depth features on stars like Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, and Ilia Topuria. Before joining NY Fights, Kshitiz worked as a UFC Editor at EssentiallySports while currently serving as a WWE Editor at FirstSportz. His admiration for legends like Georges St-Pierre continues to inspire his detailed and engaging MMA coverage. Whether he’s covering the Octagon or the squared circle, Kshitiz is committed to delivering accurate, high-quality content. Outside the world of sports, he’s a dedicated cinephile, often found practicing monologues from his favorite Al Pacino films, combining his love for cinema with storytelling.

Continue Reading