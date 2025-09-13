Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev Fire Verbal Shots Ahead of UFC 320 Title Rematch

The UFC’s next pay-per-view blockbuster arrives this October with UFC 320, headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. Their first meeting at UFC 313 in March ended in heartbreak for Pereira, who was dethroned after three successful defenses in less than 175 days. This iconic run included finishes over Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree Jr.

In Las Vegas, Ankalaev surprised many by outstriking the Brazilian, even dropping him late in the second round. Though Pereira impressively stuffed all 12 of Ankalaev’s takedown attempts, the judges saw it 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 in favor of the Dagestani challenger. Now, with tensions already rising, both men have begun trading verbal shots as the build toward their high-stakes rematch intensifies.

Magomed Ankalaev Claps Back at Alex Pereira Over Light Heavyweight Title Future

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Pereira was asked about the possibility of a trilogy with Ankalaev if he reclaims the title on October 4. The Brazilian, however, left no room for doubt with his response.

The former 205lbs kingpin said, “I think the story will be over. “It’s obviously out of my control. It’s up to the UFC. If they want to do it again, I’ll fight anyone.”

Pereira added that if he regains the crown, then he doesn’t see Ankalaev ever fighting for the gold again. “To be honest, from everything we’ve seen, I think with him losing, I don’t think he’s going to fight for the title anymore.”

Alex Pereira believes the UFC won’t give Magomed Ankalaev another title shot if he loses at #UFC320 👀 🚨Question: If you win, do you see a trilogy happening with him [Ankalaev]?

Pereira’s comments come in light of the UFC’s booking decisions over the past year. After his knockout win over Prochazka at UFC 303, many expected the promotion to set up a clash with Ankalaev immediately. Instead, the UFC chose then #8-ranked Rountree Jr. and favored the stylistic intrigue of that matchup over the Dagestani contender.

Tensions between the company and Ankalaev also go back further. At UFC 282, he fought Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title, only for the bout to end in a draw.

The result derailed UFC’s plans, and Dana White publicly expressed his frustration at the post-fight press conference, going so far as to bypass both fighters and announce Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira for UFC 283 in Brazil that very same night, an announcement usually reserved for the following Tuesday.

It is safe to say that Pereira’s comments did not go unnoticed. The reigning kingpin took to X and replied with a sharp insult. He wrote, “You’re right I’m not gonna have any say because you’re gonna be sleeping and on your way working at the tire shop again.”

This particular jab is personal, as Pereira didn’t always have a superstar life. Long before becoming the face of the UFC, he came from humble beginnings. He once worked at a tire repair shop in Brazil and struggled with alcoholism before combat sports transformed his life, first in the kickboxing ring and then in the Octagon.

Not long ago, a photo of him working at that tire shop in 2013 went viral, turning into an inspirational story of resilience and perseverance. Moreover, this is not the first time that his past has been used against him.

During the UFC 313 press conference, a Russian reporter asked Ankalaev a disrespectful question about Pereira: “If you absolutely dominate Alex in this fight, do you think you’ll send him back working in the tire shop?”

The question drew a smile from Ankalaev but a cold, stone-faced glare from Pereira, who locked eyes with the reporter from the stage and was clearly unhappy. Ankalaev played along, responding that Pereira’s decision to return to the tire shop wasn’t his to make, before promising to dominate the champion, which he ultimately did. It will be interesting to see what UFC 320 holds for fans.