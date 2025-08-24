UFC 320 Card: Pereira v Ankalaev Plus Huge Dvalishvili Fight

Eight months after UFC 310, the promotion returns to Las Vegas for UFC 320 on October 4 with a championship doubleheader that has fight fans buzzing. On the main card, light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev puts his belt on the line in a highly anticipated rematch. Meanwhile, bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili faces top contender Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event at T-Mobile Arena.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 Headlines UFC 320 Card

The promotion returns to “Sin City” with a main event featuring two of the sport’s most dangerous strikers in a highly anticipated rematch. Light heavyweight champion Ankalaev will face former two-division champion Alex Pereira, who has been campaigning for another shot at the 205-pound gold.

🚨 BREAKING: Magomed Ankalaev will defend his title against Alex Pereira at #UFC320 in Las Vegas on October 4th (per @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/VOJF6Ok9hC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 22, 2025

The fighters previously met at UFC 313, where Ankalaev’s technical approach countered Pereira’s explosive power. By the end of the fight, Ankalaev earned a unanimous decision victory to claim the belt.

Since then, MMA fans have been waiting for this epic clash to happen again. It was originally hoped to take place on the International Fight Week card at UFC 317, but UFC CEO Dana White has scheduled it now. The Brazilian’s left hook remains one of the most feared weapons in MMA, and he brings championship experience from both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

Still, the Dagestani champion proved difficult to handle in their first meeting, and this second encounter is expected to be no different. Ankalaev enters as the defending champion with momentum on his side. The Russian’s grappling background gives him multiple paths to victory.

After witnessing Khamzat Chimaev’s dominance at UFC 319, fans are excited for another high-level showdown. Some may doubt whether UFC 320 could provide the same shock value, but Ankalaev vs. Pereira has all the elements to be a thrilling fight.

This fight card can’t come soon enough 🤩 UFC 320! pic.twitter.com/sJwmUvRvn6 — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has already given his prediction, clearly favoring the 33-year-old champion. He highlights Ankalaev’s 14-fight unbeaten streak since his debut loss in 2018, framing him as a consistent and evolving threat. Bisping also points to Ankalaev’s grappling expertise as a key factor that could give him the upper hand once again in this rematch.

Merab Dvalishvili Faces His Toughest Test in Sandhagen

In the co-main event, Dvalishvili will put his UFC Bantamweight Championship on the line against Sandhagen. The bantamweight division eagerly awaits the outcome. Many think this match can steal the limelight from the nose of the main event because Sandhagen looks hungry to climb into the upper echelons of the division.

The Sandman is seeking his first undisputed title after previously holding an interim status. His length, movement, and diverse striking arsenal have troubled elite competition throughout his career. With an 18-5 record, he comes off back-to-back wins and enters the fight with momentum and confidence. Having yet to taste UFC gold, his hunger is on another level.

Merab Dvalishvili working on his striking ahead of the Cory Sandhagen fight 👀💪 🎥 @MerabDvalishvil #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/molAbG6qV6 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Dvalishvili’s path to victory relies on his trademark pressure and grappling. The Georgian champion is the king of deep water. If he can drag the fight into the later rounds, he has every chance to make the night his own. And the good news is, he has already started working on his striking, leaving no gap in preparation.

Altogether, the high-paced action their fight promises is in no way less thrilling than the main event.

main image credit: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS