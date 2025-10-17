Alex Pereira Confirms Plans to Enter Boxing After Potential Jon Jones Superfight

Fresh off his light heavyweight title fight at UFC 320, Alex Pereira already has his eyes set on what’s next, and his ambitions couldn’t be higher. After knocking out Magomed Ankalaev in just 80 seconds, the three-time UFC champion made it clear that the light heavyweight division might no longer offer enough challenges for him. Following the fight, Pereira told Dana White and the UFC broadcast team that he wants to move up to heavyweight and face none other than Jon Jones at the upcoming UFC White House event. But it doesn’t stop there. The Brazilian star has now revealed plans that stretch far beyond a potential Jones superfight, and even beyond the world of MMA itself.

Alex Pereira Plans to Chase New Challenges After His Time in the UFC

While Alex Pereira has his eyes set on conquering a third UFC division, he is also eager to step into the arena of boxing before calling it a career. During a recent appearance on the Connect Cast podcast, the Brazilian star shared his intentions, saying, “Look, I made it clear that I want to fight boxing. Same thing, right? When I got into kickboxing, they didn’t believe me. MMA, same thing. Boxing, they’ll say the same thing.”

‘Poatan’ explained that his motivation isn’t only driven by fame or fortune but by the thrill of challenge. “But I’m used to it, I don’t care. I just want to go out there and fight. It’s not about aiming for more money. I like a challenge. I want to be the best.”

At 38 years old, transitioning to a third combat sport is no small task, but Alex Pereira already has big names eyeing him. His name has surfaced in boxing circles, with Jake Paul calling him out after defeating Mike Perry and Oleksandr Usyk suggesting a potential crossover bout. Both would be marquee opportunities for the reigning light heavyweight champion, an impressive start for someone yet to debut in the boxing ring.

Moreover, crossover fights between MMA and boxing have become increasingly common. Conor McGregor’s 2017 showdown with Floyd Mayweather remains the biggest example, earning McGregor over $100 million. More recently, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou faced both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, collecting nearly $30 million combined.

Still, Alex Pereira isn’t rushing out of the Octagon just yet. As already stated, he wants to finish his UFC run with a few more legacy-defining fights, starting with a move to heavyweight and a dream matchup against Jones.

He explained that the fight makes perfect sense, as Jones has already shown interest in competing at the White House event next year. Pereira also admitted that while he’s tried to stay in his division, time is not on his side. At 38, he wants to make every opportunity count.

Defeating Jones, who has never suffered a legitimate loss in 30 pro fights, would cement Alex Pereira among the greatest fighters of all time. Still, the Brazilian believes that no matter the outcome, the fight would be so monumental that neither he nor Jones would have their legacy diminished by a loss.