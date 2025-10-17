Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman to Complete Trilogy in the Boxing Ring

After dominating the UFC’s middleweight division for years, former champion Anderson Silva is set to return to the boxing ring. This time, the Brazilian legend will be facing a familiar rival in the form of Chris Weidman, as the two are scheduled to complete their trilogy on the undercard of the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis boxing event on November 14 in Miami. Their bout will serve as the opening fight on the main card and will stream live on Netflix. Unlike their past MMA clashes, Silva and Weidman will square off in a six-round heavyweight boxing match, adding a new twist to their storied rivalry.

For those unfamiliar, Silva and Weidman have faced each other twice before inside the Octagon for the UFC middleweight title. The All-American wrestler famously ended Silva’s record-setting 2,457-day title reign at UFC 162, knocking out ‘The Spider’ in the second round.

Their rematch at UFC 168 ended in tragedy when Silva suffered a gruesome leg break, forcing a doctor’s stoppage and leaving a lasting mark on their rivalry. The trilogy bout was officially confirmed by ESPN, with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) also making the announcement shortly after.

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian revealed how the matchup came together, saying, “Anderson and his team approached me immediately after the Jake Paul vs. ‘Tank’ Davis fight was announced and said they would like to be a part of the event and he would like to fight Chris Weidman.”

Bidarian added that both fighters wanted a professional contest, and MVP was more than happy to make it happen, reigniting one of MMA’s most memorable rivalries. Silva himself later spoke about the fight, saying, “I am super excited to embark on another battle against Chris.”

He continued, “We have a history, and on Friday, November 14th, live only on Netflix, we’re putting another stamp on our chapter together. It will be a spectacle for the fans!”

Weidman, who will be making his boxing debut, took a humorous approach to the announcement. “I’m undefeated in boxing, and it’s gonna stay that way on Friday, November 14, live on Netflix. I’m the original spider killer.”

Silva is now 50 years old and has long since stepped away from MMA, retiring after a loss to Uriah Hall in October 2020. Since then, he has transitioned to boxing, where he has enjoyed several high-profile bouts, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision in June 2021 and knocking out Tito Ortiz in just 81 seconds a few months later.

His biggest boxing match came in October 2022, when he lost a unanimous decision to Jake Paul. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Weidman announced his retirement from MMA following a decision loss to Eryk Anders at UFC 310 this past December. The former 185lbs kingpin will try his hand in a boxing ring and look to go 3-0 against one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.