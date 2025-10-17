Boxing MMA UFC

Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman to Complete Trilogy in the Boxing Ring

Boxing USA

Danny Garcia Farewell - or Danny Gonzalez Arrival Saturday?

Boxing Worldwide

6 Biggest Boxing Events Still Happening This Year

Boxing UK

Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: Best Night Ends In Defeat For Allen, But He's Boxing's Winner

Boxing USA

Knyba vs Dawejko: Polish Pride On The Line in Philly

Worldwide

Split-Second Calls That Defined Title Fight Legacies

MMA USA

5 Fighters With the Most UFC Wins After Charles Oliveira’s Recent Triumph at UFC Rio

Boxing USA

Big Statement From Boots Ennis In Philly Style Saturday

Boxing UK

Arslanbek Makhmudov Grinds Down Dave Allen For Decision Win

Boxing USA

Injury Cancels Fundora vs Thurman Card

Boxing

Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman to Complete Trilogy in the Boxing Ring

Published

on

Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman to Complete Trilogy in the Boxing Ring
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After dominating the UFC’s middleweight division for years, former champion Anderson Silva is set to return to the boxing ring. This time, the Brazilian legend will be facing a familiar rival in the form of Chris Weidman, as the two are scheduled to complete their trilogy on the undercard of the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis boxing event on November 14 in Miami. Their bout will serve as the opening fight on the main card and will stream live on Netflix. Unlike their past MMA clashes, Silva and Weidman will square off in a six-round heavyweight boxing match, adding a new twist to their storied rivalry.

Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman Set to Open the Main Card of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Event

For those unfamiliar, Silva and Weidman have faced each other twice before inside the Octagon for the UFC middleweight title. The All-American wrestler famously ended Silva’s record-setting 2,457-day title reign at UFC 162, knocking out ‘The Spider’ in the second round. 

Their rematch at UFC 168 ended in tragedy when Silva suffered a gruesome leg break, forcing a doctor’s stoppage and leaving a lasting mark on their rivalry. The trilogy bout was officially confirmed by ESPN, with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) also making the announcement shortly after. 

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian revealed how the matchup came together, saying, “Anderson and his team approached me immediately after the Jake Paul vs. ‘Tank’ Davis fight was announced and said they would like to be a part of the event and he would like to fight Chris Weidman.”

ALSO READ: Combat Sports World Reacts to Charles Oliveira’s Dominant Homecoming Against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio

 

Bidarian added that both fighters wanted a professional contest, and MVP was more than happy to make it happen, reigniting one of MMA’s most memorable rivalries. Silva himself later spoke about the fight, saying, “I am super excited to embark on another battle against Chris.”

He continued, “We have a history, and on Friday, November 14th, live only on Netflix, we’re putting another stamp on our chapter together. It will be a spectacle for the fans!”

Weidman, who will be making his boxing debut, took a humorous approach to the announcement. “I’m undefeated in boxing, and it’s gonna stay that way on Friday, November 14, live on Netflix. I’m the original spider killer.”

 

Silva is now 50 years old and has long since stepped away from MMA, retiring after a loss to Uriah Hall in October 2020. Since then, he has transitioned to boxing, where he has enjoyed several high-profile bouts, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision in June 2021 and knocking out Tito Ortiz in just 81 seconds a few months later. 

His biggest boxing match came in October 2022, when he lost a unanimous decision to Jake Paul. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Weidman announced his retirement from MMA following a decision loss to Eryk Anders at UFC 310 this past December. The former 185lbs kingpin will try his hand in a boxing ring and look to go 3-0 against one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

Related Topics:

Kshitiz Kumar Singh is a UFC Writer at NY Fights with over three years of experience in sports journalism and content creation. Known for his sharp storytelling and passion for combat sports, he has written in-depth features on stars like Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, and Ilia Topuria. Before joining NY Fights, Kshitiz worked as a UFC Editor at EssentiallySports while currently serving as a WWE Editor at FirstSportz. His admiration for legends like Georges St-Pierre continues to inspire his detailed and engaging MMA coverage. Whether he’s covering the Octagon or the squared circle, Kshitiz is committed to delivering accurate, high-quality content. Outside the world of sports, he’s a dedicated cinephile, often found practicing monologues from his favorite Al Pacino films, combining his love for cinema with storytelling.

Continue Reading