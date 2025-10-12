Combat Sports World Reacts to Charles Oliveira’s Dominant Homecoming Against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio

MMA UFC

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Many fans and experts believed that Charles Oliveira’s 105-day turnaround after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 was a huge gamble. Yet, Oliveira proved the doubters wrong. The former lightweight champion secured a second-round face crank victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio, extending his dominant finishing spree.

Gamrot, a late replacement after Rafael Fiziev withdrew just days before the event, added another layer of risk for Oliveira, forcing him to adjust his game plan for a completely different opponent on short notice. Despite the challenge, the Brazilian once again demonstrated his lethal skills, adding another memorable victory to his legendary resume.

Charles Oliveira Slays Mateusz Gamrot in Round 2 With a Face Crank Choke Submission

The Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro was buzzing with its hometown hero taking center stage. Oliveira put on a masterclass in striking from the opening bell, using his signature pressure to punish his late-replacement opponent with punishing teep kicks to the abdomen. Gamrot tried to turn the tide with takedowns, engaging Oliveira in intense grappling exchanges, with Oliveira’s omoplata attempts standing out as particularly threatening.

Eventually, ‘Do Bronx’ secured Gamrot’s back, setting the stage for the inevitable finish in Round 2. It was a largely effortless performance from Oliveira, cheered on by his raucous hometown crowd, and it solidified his standing among the upper echelon of the 155-pound division.

Though a UFC title remains on his radar, Oliveira made it clear that his next goal is a fight for the symbolic BMF Championship, challenging Max Holloway. The victory also added more milestones to Oliveira’s already Hall of Fame-worthy legacy.

 

He extended his UFC records for career finishes (21) and career submissions (17). He also tied Neil Magny (24 wins) for the most UFC victories in history by an active fighter, trailing only Jim Miller (27 wins).

The moment was made even more special when Oliveira leapt into the sea of hometown fans, echoing his celebration after winning the lightweight crown at UFC 262 against Michael Chandler. He even lifted his son high into the air in true Simba-style celebration, sharing the moment with his family in the center of the Octagon.

Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) prior to the fight against Ilia Topuria (red gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Fans, fighters, and UFC personalities alike were thrilled to witness Oliveira’s remarkable comeback, proving once again why he remains one of the most beloved and feared fighters in the sport.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It is safe to say that the Brazilian proved that he has a lot left in the tank. Moreover, a rematch with Holloway at 155lbs has the makings of an all-time banger. While ‘Blessed’ is out with a hand injury after retiring Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, it will be interesting to see if this bout comes to fruition in the near future.

Kshitiz Kumar Singh is a UFC Writer at NY Fights with over three years of experience in sports journalism and content creation. Known for his sharp storytelling and passion for combat sports, he has written in-depth features on stars like Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, and Ilia Topuria. Before joining NY Fights, Kshitiz worked as a UFC Editor at EssentiallySports while currently serving as a WWE Editor at FirstSportz. His admiration for legends like Georges St-Pierre continues to inspire his detailed and engaging MMA coverage. Whether he’s covering the Octagon or the squared circle, Kshitiz is committed to delivering accurate, high-quality content. Outside the world of sports, he’s a dedicated cinephile, often found practicing monologues from his favorite Al Pacino films, combining his love for cinema with storytelling.

