Combat Sports World Reacts to Charles Oliveira’s Dominant Homecoming Against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio

Many fans and experts believed that Charles Oliveira’s 105-day turnaround after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 was a huge gamble. Yet, Oliveira proved the doubters wrong. The former lightweight champion secured a second-round face crank victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio, extending his dominant finishing spree.

Gamrot, a late replacement after Rafael Fiziev withdrew just days before the event, added another layer of risk for Oliveira, forcing him to adjust his game plan for a completely different opponent on short notice. Despite the challenge, the Brazilian once again demonstrated his lethal skills, adding another memorable victory to his legendary resume.

Charles Oliveira Slays Mateusz Gamrot in Round 2 With a Face Crank Choke Submission

The Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro was buzzing with its hometown hero taking center stage. Oliveira put on a masterclass in striking from the opening bell, using his signature pressure to punish his late-replacement opponent with punishing teep kicks to the abdomen. Gamrot tried to turn the tide with takedowns, engaging Oliveira in intense grappling exchanges, with Oliveira’s omoplata attempts standing out as particularly threatening.

Eventually, ‘Do Bronx’ secured Gamrot’s back, setting the stage for the inevitable finish in Round 2. It was a largely effortless performance from Oliveira, cheered on by his raucous hometown crowd, and it solidified his standing among the upper echelon of the 155-pound division.

THE LION DOESN’T CARE IF HIS OPPONENT CHANGES‼️@CharlesDoBronxs add another submission to his resume at #UFCRio! pic.twitter.com/ifmEmX5IdT — UFC (@ufc) October 12, 2025

Though a UFC title remains on his radar, Oliveira made it clear that his next goal is a fight for the symbolic BMF Championship, challenging Max Holloway. The victory also added more milestones to Oliveira’s already Hall of Fame-worthy legacy.

Imagine looking back at your baby photos and seeing this 😂 (🎥 Ed Mulholland) pic.twitter.com/AbIToDuNnL — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) October 12, 2025

He extended his UFC records for career finishes (21) and career submissions (17). He also tied Neil Magny (24 wins) for the most UFC victories in history by an active fighter, trailing only Jim Miller (27 wins).

The moment was made even more special when Oliveira leapt into the sea of hometown fans, echoing his celebration after winning the lightweight crown at UFC 262 against Michael Chandler. He even lifted his son high into the air in true Simba-style celebration, sharing the moment with his family in the center of the Octagon.

Fans, fighters, and UFC personalities alike were thrilled to witness Oliveira’s remarkable comeback, proving once again why he remains one of the most beloved and feared fighters in the sport.

HOLYYY!!! DO BRONX!!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 12, 2025

Charles vs Max for BMF is a great fight to make 🫡 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 12, 2025

“Hey Hunter (Campbell), Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira, let’s make it happen.” – Charles Oliveira 👀 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 12, 2025

Big congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs !! Awesome to see him do that in his home country especially coming off the loss he had! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira cooks Gamrot at home in Rio . Gamrot looked confident all week and thought he had the advantage . I guess he did until he didn’t . What a win ! #UFCrio — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira with a powerful RNC finishes Gamrot in the 2nd round! Do Bronx BJJ is amazing!#UFCBR — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) October 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira adds to his legacy at #UFCRio. 24 UFC wins (T-2nd most in history)

21 UFC finishes (Most in history)

17 UFC submissions (Most in history) — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) October 12, 2025

The most exciting fighter in the business @CharlesDoBronxs 👏🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira taps out Mateusz Gamrot with a rear naked choke. He’s the first person to ever finish Gamrot in his career. Unreal performance from Do Bronx #UFCRio — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 12, 2025

It is safe to say that the Brazilian proved that he has a lot left in the tank. Moreover, a rematch with Holloway at 155lbs has the makings of an all-time banger. While ‘Blessed’ is out with a hand injury after retiring Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, it will be interesting to see if this bout comes to fruition in the near future.