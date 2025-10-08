UFC Rio Fighter Payouts: How Much Will the Headliners Earn?

After UFC 320 got the numbered events back on track, the promotion is now headed to Brazil for the third straight year. On October 11, UFC Rio will take place live from the Farmasi Arena, headlined by hometown favorite and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ faces a tough challenge in Mateusz Gamrot, a rising contender eager to secure his spot in the division’s top five. For Oliveira, it’s a chance to climb back toward another shot at the 155-pound title. In the co-main event, former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Montel Jackson in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

The main card also features well-known names like Vicente Luque, Joel Alvarez, Ricardo Ramos, and Lucas Almeida, ensuring a stacked night of fights for the Rio crowd. But beyond the action inside the Octagon, there’s another storyline that always grabs fans’ attention: fighter payouts. When the cage door closes in Rio, who will walk away with the biggest paycheck?

UFC Rio: Projected Earnings for Charles Oliveira & Mateusz Gamrot

Charles Oliveira aims to stay unbeaten on home soil as he faces veteran contender Mateusz Gamrot in the UFC Rio main event. ‘Do Bronx’ has been flawless fighting in Brazil, boasting six UFC wins and seven post-fight bonuses at home. Moreover, the October 11 event will mark his first hometown outing since 2020.

However, he’s looking to bounce back after a first-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 in June. Stepping in for the injured Rafael Fiziev, Gamrot enters with four wins in his last five fights, including a dominant decision over Ludovit Klein earlier this year.

With the lightweight division heating up, this bout could reshape the title picture heading into the end of 2025. For the unversed, Oliveira has never dropped back-to-back fights at 155lbs, while Gamrot hopes a win in Rio will thrust him into championship contention. Regarding the financial aspect, Oliveira has competed exclusively on numbered cards since 2020 and has earned substantial earnings in his fights.

ALSO READ: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Targeted to Launch UFC’s Paramount Era in January 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Brasil (@ufc_brasil)

Oliveira has consistently been one of the UFC’s top earners in recent years. He pocketed around $875,000 at UFC 262 when he defeated Michael Chandler to claim the lightweight title. His payday skyrocketed to roughly $2.4 million at UFC 280 against Islam Makhachev, thanks to his star power and veteran status, even though he came up short in that bout.

At UFC 300, Oliveira took home about $779,000 in a razor-close loss to Arman Tsarukyan. He later earned around $1.5 million in his rematch victory over Chandler at UFC 309, and another $1.3 million despite being stopped by Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. Heading into UFC Rio, ‘Do Bronx’ is expected to make anywhere between $800,000 and $1 million, depending on performance bonuses and pay-per-view points.

Meanwhile, Gamrot has seen his payouts rise steadily as he’s climbed the lightweight ladder. He earned around $180,000 for his UFC 285 win over Jalin Turner and about $100,000 for beating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 299. Even in his narrow split-decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 305, Gamrot walked away with $121,000. A win in Rio could see the Polish contender take home between $150,000 and $175,000, marking another step forward in both his career and his earnings.

UFC Rio: Projected Earnings for Deiveson Figueiredo & Montel Jackson

Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson square off in the co-main event of UFC Rio in what feels like a potential changing of the guard moment. The former 2-time flyweight champion started strong in his move up to bantamweight, winning three straight, but has since dropped two in a row.

He dropped a decision to Petr Yan on a fight night card in China, and his latest setback came against Cory Sandhagen, where an injury cut his night short. Now 37, ‘God of War’ looks to prove he still belongs among the elite as he returns from that tough stretch. Across the cage stands Montel Jackson, one of the division’s most underrated contenders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Fight Pass Brasil (@ufcfightpassbr)

Since earning his UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, ‘Quik’ has quietly put together an impressive 9-2 record, including six straight wins. With a notable height and reach advantage, Jackson poses a serious challenge to the veteran Brazilian as he continues his climb up the bantamweight ranks.

On the financial side, Figueiredo enjoyed a lucrative run during his flyweight title series against Brandon Moreno between 2020 and 2023. Across those four fights, his payouts were $640,000, $1.2 million, $1.3 million, and $650,000, respectively.

However, his earnings dipped after moving up to bantamweight. He made around $224,000 for his win over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300, and between $250,000 and $300,000 for his recent bouts with Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. If he can deliver a big win on home soil at UFC Rio, the former 125-pound champ could take home close to $350,000.

Meanwhile, Jackson has been steadily building his UFC career since debuting in 2018. He earned about $48,000 for his UFC 281 victory over Julio Arce, followed by $120,000 at UFC Fight Night 222.

His win over Da’Mon Blackshear at UFC on ESPN 59 brought in around $100,000, and his most recent outing against Daniel Marcos earned him roughly $150,000. If Jackson can pull off an upset against Figueiredo in Rio, he could see his biggest payday yet, around $200,000.