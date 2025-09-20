MMA UFC

Potential Replacements Emerge After Rafael Fiziev Withdraws from UFC Rio Fight Against Charles Oliveira

MMA UFC

Dana White Offers First Look at How UFC’s Historic White House Event Will Unfold

MMA UFC

Bogdan Guskov Confirms Jon Jones’ Wild Drinking Story Before UFC 165 bout with Alexander Gustafsson

MMA UFC

Arman Tsarukyan Tips Ilia Topuria to Defend the 155lbs Belt Against Paddy Pimblett Before Moving Up for Islam Makhachev

Boxing UFC

Ricky Hatton’s Message to Conor McGregor Before UFC 303 Comeback Resurfaces After His Tragic Death

MMA UFC

Conor McGregor Officially Confirms Exit from Irish Presidential Race Ahead of October 24 Election

MMA UFC

Noche UFC Recap: Diego Lopes and David Martinez Deliver Statement Wins

MMA UFC

Dana White Pours Cold Water on Jon Jones’ White House Fantasy

MMA UFC

Dana White Claims Holly Holm’s Management Cost Her Life-Changing Money by Refusing Ronda Rousey Rematch

MMA UFC

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev Fire Verbal Shots Ahead of UFC 320 Title Rematch

MMA

Potential Replacements Emerge After Rafael Fiziev Withdraws from UFC Rio Fight Against Charles Oliveira

Published

on

Potential Replacements Emerge After Rafael Fiziev Withdraws from UFC Rio Fight Against Charles Oliveira
IMAGO / PxImages

UFC 317 turned into a nightmare for Charles Oliveira. He not only missed his chance to reclaim the lightweight title but was also knocked out by Ilia Topuria in less than three minutes. While Oliveira showed respect to Topuria, many fans believed he would take a long break to recover from the loss. Instead, he was booked to face #10-ranked Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio, marking his first fight in Brazil in over five years. Unfortunately, that long-awaited homecoming has now come to a heartbreaking end as the Brazilian will now need a new scrapping partner on October 11 in Rio. 

Mateusz Gamrot and Benoit Saint Denis Emerge as Top Contenders to Replace Rafael Fiziev Against Charles Oliveira at UFC Rio

Oliveira is left without an opponent for UFC Rio after Fiziev was forced off the card due to injury. The news was confirmed by MMA Fighting following an initial report from Ag Fight. Moreover, ‘Ataman’ took to his X account and dropped a sad face emoji to indicate that the news is indeed true. 

 

Meanwhile, Dana White has not yet announced whether Oliveira will remain on the Oct. 11 card in Rio de Janeiro with a new opponent. For the unversed, the #10-ranked 155-pounder was aiming for his second straight win after defeating Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Baku by decision in June. 

That win over Bahamondes had snapped a three-fight losing streak for Fiziev, which included back-to-back defeats to Justin Gaethje and another to Mateusz Gamrot. He had already been sidelined for more than a year after suffering a knee injury in the Gamrot fight, only making his return this past March at UFC 313.

ALSO READ: Dana White Offers First Look at How UFC’s Historic White House Event Will Unfold

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight)

The Oliveira matchup was a crucial one for ‘Ataman,’ who believed a victory would move him one step closer to a title shot. But now, that chance has slipped away. As news of Fiziev’s withdrawal broke, potential replacements quickly began to surface. 

Reacting to a social media post by Championship Rounds on X about the fight falling through, #8-ranked contender Gamrot threw his name into the mix, writing: “I’m ready and hungry to jump in!! Come on. @ufc.”

Meanwhile, Benoit Saint Denis has also emerged as a strong candidate. The Frenchman recently submitted Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event of UFC Paris and had openly expressed interest in stepping into the UFC Rio main event right after his win. “I’m ready to step up. I’m even looking at Oliveira x Fiziev, if somebody gets injured.”

UFC legend Charles Oliveira before a fight

UFC 317 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira fight in the 5-round Lightweight Title Main Event bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Alejandro Salazar/Pximages Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

For Oliveira, the situation is especially tricky. He is currently 1-2 in his last three fights and was already taking on a quick turnaround, just 105 days after his last bout, to face a dangerous striker like Fiziev. Still, what mattered most to him wasn’t the opponent but the location.

Fighting at home has always fueled Oliveira, as he boasts a perfect 17-0 record in professional bouts on Brazilian soil. His last fight in Brazil came in 2020 against Kevin Lee, held behind closed doors due to COVID restrictions. At the time, ‘Do Bronx’ was riding a six-fight winning streak and proving himself as a legitimate lightweight contender, a run that eventually carried him to the world title.

Related Topics:

Kshitiz Kumar Singh is a UFC Writer at NY Fights with over three years of experience in sports journalism and content creation. Known for his sharp storytelling and passion for combat sports, he has written in-depth features on stars like Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, and Ilia Topuria. Before joining NY Fights, Kshitiz worked as a UFC Editor at EssentiallySports while currently serving as a WWE Editor at FirstSportz. His admiration for legends like Georges St-Pierre continues to inspire his detailed and engaging MMA coverage. Whether he’s covering the Octagon or the squared circle, Kshitiz is committed to delivering accurate, high-quality content. Outside the world of sports, he’s a dedicated cinephile, often found practicing monologues from his favorite Al Pacino films, combining his love for cinema with storytelling.

Continue Reading