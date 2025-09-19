Dana White Offers First Look at How UFC’s Historic White House Event Will Unfold

President Donald Trump’s July announcement that the UFC will stage a live event at the White House in 2026 has sparked massive excitement among fight fans. The blockbuster card, set to headline the America250 celebration of the nation’s semiquincentennial Independence anniversary, promises to be one of the most unique spectacles in combat sports history. In an interview with Logan Paul, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the event will air live on CBS and unveiled an ambitious vision for its setup.

The Octagon will sit beneath a towering arch-like structure, with the White House serving as one backdrop and the Washington Monument on the other. White added that while fewer than 5,000 fans will be seated inside the grounds, a nearby park will host up to 85,000 attendees with giant screens, concerts, and UFC X experiences. He stressed that the spectacle isn’t about gate revenue but about making history, highlighting that fighters will make their walkouts directly from the Oval Office. And now for the first time, White also shared exclusive images showing how this once-in-a-lifetime event could come to life.

Dana White Unveils Concept Images for Historic UFC White House Event

In an exclusive appearance on Special Report with Bret Baier on Fox News, Dana White unveiled never-before-seen images showing how the White House event could take shape. The segment began with comparisons of the South Lawn before revealing its planned transformation, with the Octagon set at the center of the historic grounds. White then went on to break down the logistics behind staging the UFC’s grand spectacle next year.

He said, “Well, we’re still playing with that. It’s going to be under 5,000 people. You know, it depends on — on how much the lawn can hold. You know, as far as weight, the octagon itself weighs 15,000 pounds. So we don’t know.”

White said that the promotion was still working on it and added, “We’re still working it out. And — and my vision for this thing is we have this big arch, as you can see, with the lighting grid. Because what I want is the White House in the back. And then when you shoot — when the fight goes around to the other side, you’ll see the Washington Monument in the background.”

White then revealed that Ivanka Trump was initially tasked with overseeing early plans, and when shown the designs, she was stunned by the scale. The UFC CEO added that the South Lawn will host the fights, while the Ellipse will feature a viewing party for 85,000 fans with big screens, live music, and all-day festivities. The UFC boss added that the weigh-ins are planned at the Lincoln Memorial, along with UFC fan events and an expo throughout Washington, D.C.

He confirmed, “We can fit 85,000 people over there. We’re going to have a stage where music — you know, we’ll have bands playing all day. And then people will be able to bring blankets and, you know, lay around and watch the fights. We’ll have — we’ll have screens up everywhere for everybody. We’re literally going to take over Washington, D.C., that week. We’re going to do the weigh-ins there [at the Lincoln Memorial].”

White described the White House event as a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity for both fighters and fans. He compared it to UFC 306 at the Sphere, saying that competing in such a historic setting will be unforgettable. Furthermore, a clip of Conor McGregor with Brian Kilmeade of Fox News was shown, where the Irishman confirmed he plans to fight on the card and named Michael Chandler as his likely opponent.

White said the event will feature the greatest lineup in UFC history and noted that the former double champ is highly motivated to return on such a monumental stage. He confirmed that he remains in regular contact with the Irishman to finalize the fight.

He revealed, “Yeah. We’ll build — we’ll build the greatest card of all time for the White House fight. And Conor and I have been talking consistently. He wants this fight bad. And, you know, when you get to a level that Conor is at, you’ve got to find things in life that motivate you. And the White House card has definitely motivated Conor McGregor.”

At the same time, White has made it clear that Jon Jones will not headline the card, pointing to Jones’ role in derailing the planned unification bout with Tom Aspinall. The host noted that President Trump has a long history of attending UFC events, including UFC 239, UFC 244, UFC 309, UFC 314, and UFC 316. He added that the White House card could serve as a unifying moment for the country.

White agreed, inviting people from all backgrounds to come to the capital to experience the city’s history and be part of a once-in-a-lifetime fight week. Whether fans watch live on the South Lawn or join the massive viewing party at the Ellipse, White said it will be a truly special night.