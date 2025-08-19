Dana White Slams Door on Jon Jones UFC Return With Cold-Blooded White House Card Take

Recently, the MMA community witnessed one of the biggest retirement dramas in years. It began when UFC President Dana White confirmed that Jon Jones was retiring from action. Later, Jones also confirmed the decision via social media with a long, heart-touching message.

But weeks later, he re-entered the UFC’s drug-testing pool. This started only one gossip that the former UFC heavyweight champion would return to the octagon with the White House card rumored to be his main motivation. However, White slams the door again on a Jon Jones UFC return.

Dana White Cools Idea of Jon Jones UFC Return at White House Card

No major MMA event has ever been held at the White House, which makes the upcoming White House Card groundbreaking as America celebrates its 250th birthday. It could easily be a career-defining opportunity for any fighter.

And for Jones, who appears to be signaling a return, nothing could be more fitting than that event. But White put the final nail in the coffin of a Jon Jones UFC return hopes, potentially disappointing the former champion once again.

The way Jones retired is no secret in the MMA community. But now everyone knows that he has been preparing hard and training like a professional for a return to the Octagon. However, White’s stance on Jones being booked for the special event will surely disappoint both Jones and his fans.

When a reporter asked White on Saturday about the possibility of Jones fighting at the White House next summer, his response suggested that Jones had lost the UFC president’s trust.

White said, “What do you think Jon would do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card? I already said I don’t trust him, and you’re asking me, ‘What could he do for me to trust him in the next three months. You don’t trust him!”

He then made another shocking revelation, saying, “I haven’t talked to him at all.” White added, “If I have to make odds, it’s a billion to one that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”

Dana White Has Disappointed Jon Jones Before

When it was announced that a UFC card would take place at the White House in July 2026, Jones immediately made a retirement U-turn and began consistently signaling his intent to return. But while the event is a landmark for the UFC, White sees the 38-year-old fighter as far from the most reliable fighter on the roster.

In July, during the UFC 318 press conference, White shut down the possibility of the two-weight world champion returning on that Saturday night. While answering a reporter’s question, he said, “You know I can’t risk putting him in big positions in a big spot and have something go wrong – especially the White House card.”

Reacting to the blunt snub from the once-in-a-lifetime event, Jones later shared his disappointment. He took to X and wrote, “I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference. While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next.”

I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference. While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next. In a recent interview, I shared that the… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

Since the special event is set to take place next summer, Jones has plenty of time to pass the required tests. But whether he can earn White’s trust and secure a spot on the July 4th card remains to be seen. A Jon Jones UFC return is still a ways off, it seems.