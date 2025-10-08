Charles Oliveira Eyes Max Holloway Showdown After UFC Rio Clash With Mateusz Gamrot

On October 11, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira makes his long-awaited return to Brazil for the first time since 2020. The hometown hero will headline UFC Rio in a high-stakes matchup against Mateusz Gamrot. The fight came together after Oliveira’s original opponent, Rafael Fiziev, withdrew due to a knee injury. Despite stepping back into the Octagon just three months after being knocked out by Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, Oliveira is taking the risk head-on.

At 35, ‘Do Bronx’ knows he is entering the final stretch of his career, and another setback could put his title hopes in jeopardy. Still, the Brazilian appears focused and confident, recently opening up about his plans for the future as he looks to make another run at the top.

Charles Oliveira Targets BMF Title Showdown With Max Holloway to Avenge 2015 Loss

While Oliveira still dreams of reclaiming the lightweight title, his immediate focus has shifted to another belt, the BMF title. In an interview with Shak MMA, ‘Do Bronx’ revealed that he has his sights set on Max Holloway and hopes to face him after UFC Rio.

He said, “Winning this fight and fighting for the title, whether it’s BMF or the title of the division. This is a great fight that will propel me toward a title.”

A rematch with Holloway makes perfect sense for several reasons. It is a high-profile fight that could push Oliveira closer to another title shot while giving him a chance to avenge his 2015 loss to Holloway at UFC Fight Night 74 in Canada.

“Everyone would love to see the Max [Holloway] fight,” Oliveira said. “And I want this to be my next fight.”

For the unversed, their first meeting ended unusually. Holloway won via a first-round esophagus injury, which at the time unfairly fueled doubts about Oliveira’s toughness. This was even questioned by Justin Gaethje in the lead-up to their UFC 274 title bout, where he questioned Oliveira’s grit and called him a quitter.

The Brazilian went on to lose three of his next five fights by stoppage before turning things around after his loss to Paul Felder, embarking on an 11-fight winning streak filled with highlight-reel finishes that crowned him the lightweight kingpin at UFC 262 against Michael Chandler.

As for Holloway, that win over Oliveira marked part of his own 12-fight surge that solidified him as one of the greatest featherweights in history. However, in August, Holloway announced he suffered a hand injury in his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, which will likely keep him sidelined until 2026.