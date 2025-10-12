MMA UFC

MMA

After months of anticipation, the UFC returns to Brazilian soil at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro. In what marks one of the biggest Fight Night cards of the year, fans witnessed absolute fireworks. As such, let’s break down UFC Rio: Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot Results + Full Fight Video Highlights.

For the main event, we have former Lightweight champ Charles Oliveira (35-11, 1 NC) returning home after five years away. Facing him, we have the certified Polish wrecking ball Mateusz Gamrot (25-3, 1 NC), stepping in on short notice. In the headline bout, “Do Bronx” holds the UFC records for most submissions and total finishes. 

Many thought Oliveira should skip this fight after his brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. But the Brazilian fighter is back and put on an absolute show for his fans. Both fighters came ready to scrap, and the Brazilian crowd was absolutely electric. They delivered a banger main event for the ages. 

The main event also offered a heartwarming moment when Oliveira lifted his baby high into the air with one hand, just like the famous scene from “The Lion King.” Now he is reportedly focused on his next mission.

Up next, former two-time flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo looks to make noise at bantamweight. He squared off against rising star Montel Jackson in a divisional clash. 

Though both fighters are hunting a title shot, we expected balanced and careful action overall. But nobody saw what chaos was coming from this co-main event.

Also on the card are Deiveson Figueiredo vs Montel Jackson, Joel Alvarez vs Vicente Luque, Mario Pinto vs Jhonata Diniz, and Kaan Ofli vs Ricardo Ramos. That rounds out your main card for the night.

Moreover, we provided you with real-time updates as the violence unfolded. Check out all results (including the preliminary card) below.

UFC Rio: Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot Results

With Brazilians dominating the preliminary card, the energy inside Farmasi Arena was off the charts. Hence, you can check out UFC Rio: Oliveira vs Gamrot live streams so you didn’t miss any of the action. Finally, let’s break down all the UFC Rio: Oliveira vs Gamrot Results and the Highlights.

Preliminary Card

  • Luan Lacerda def. Saimon Oliveira via second-round submission (armbar)
  • Julia Polastri def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via third-round TKO (head kick and strikes)
  • Lucas Rocha def. Stewart Nicoll via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Bia Mesquita def. Irina Alekseeva via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
  • Vitor Petrino def. Thomas Petersen via third-round KO (uppercuts)
  • Jafel Filho def. Clayton Carpenter via first-round submission (kimura)
  • Michael Aswell Jr. def. Lucas Almeida via first-round TKO (punches)

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view)

  • Charles Oliveira def. Mateusz Gamrot via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
  • Deiveson Figueiredo def. Montel Jackson via unanimous decision
  • Joel Alvarez def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Mario Pinto def. Jhonata Diniz via second-round TKO (ground and pound)
  • Kaan Ofli def. Ricardo Ramos via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Watch UFC Rio: Oliveira vs Gamrot Full Fight Video Highlights


For more fight results, predictions, net worth, and other fight-related news keep checking out NYFIGHTS

Main photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

