Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis on Netflix: Date, Full Fight Card, and How to Watch the Event Live

Netflix just dropped another combat sports bomb for November 14, when the boxing community would see Jake Paul square off against Gervonta Davis. Every detail regarding the exhibition match is now public. The Miami crowd is at an advantage to reach the fight scene because it is scheduled to take place at Kaseya Center.

The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter is taking on an undefeated champion. It’s an exhibition fight with 10 rounds at 195 pounds using 12-ounce gloves. Judges will score it, and there will be a winner. It just won’t stain either fighter’s official ledger.

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis: All Main Event Madness Details Exposed

Paul enters at 12-1 with seven knockouts. Meanwhile, Davis, who holds a 30-0-1 record, will enter the Netflix stage with 28 stoppages and a WBA lightweight strap around his waist. Tank’s been cracking jaws at 135 pounds for years. Now he’s climbing seven weight classes for eight figures and Netflix exposure.

The scrap was originally slated for State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue switched to Miami after objections over the weight gap, which is safe to consider as a smart move. However, the optics were getting uglier than a bad scorecard.

Paul stood 6’1″ and 200 pounds in his last bout. Davis weighed 133.8 pounds at 5’5″ in his most recent fight. That’s a 65-pound gap and seven weight divisions between them. So, the press conference face-off for the main event went viral for all wrong reasons. Paul had to squat down just to meet Tank’s eyes.

One will rise. One will fall. JAKE “EL GALLO” PAUL VS. GERVONTA “TANK” DAVIS

Friday, November 14

Atlanta, GA

LIVE only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/p2YIq37LOI — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2025



The entire card streams live globally on Netflix (8 p.m. ET), included with every subscription tier. No PPV tax. No extra fees. Just your monthly membership and a functioning internet connection. The streaming platform is banking on massive numbers after the Mike Tyson spectacle drew 108 million viewers worldwide.

Full Main Card on Netflix Features Championship Gold Across Multiple Divisions

The bouts under the main card are now also official. Netflix stacked this card with legitimate title fights beyond the main event circus.

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin

Ellie Scotney vs. Mayelli Flores

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka

Yokasta Valle vs. Yadira Bustillos

Avious Griffin vs. Cesar Francis

Netflix isn’t playing around with the supporting bouts. Five legitimate title fights backing up the exhibition headliner. It is safe to say that this looks more like championship hardware than most PPV cards deliver all year.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis’ Size Mismatch Draws Heavy Criticism Ahead of Netflix Showdown

Surprisingly, their size difference is colossal, even by exhibition standards. Boxing experts are losing their minds. Social media is absolutely confused with this massive mismatch and filled with accusations. A handful of insiders warn this fight could seriously damage Davis’ career.

Paul has faced low-level opposition his entire run. Now he’s booking another lightweight who typically fights 60 pounds below him. The math doesn’t require a new formula to solve. Neither does the tape. Davis made his name for murdering guys his own size. Meanwhile, Paul’s been cherry-picking opponents and calling the win proof of his skill.

The Paul vs. Tyson exhibition fight drew heat for matching him against a 58-year-old legend. Now he’s fighting someone 65 pounds lighter. This pattern of repeating cash checks instead of legitimate boxing fights is crystal clear now.

However, Paul dismissed critics of the weight discrepancy at the press conference, then appeared to mock Davis’ shorter stature during their face-off. Tank looked unimpressed. Who wouldn’t be? Quite frankly, the whole thing looks nothing less than staged.