Chael Sonnen Calls Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis a Cheap Knockoff After Anthony Joshua Talks

Jake Paul‘s next fight is officially in line against Gervonta “Tank” Davis in Atlanta, but it left the community underwhelmed. The fight was supposed to be a heavyweight blockbuster event against Anthony Joshua. Instead, it has turned into a size-mismatched bout that many boxing fans and experts see as a poor substitute for the ‘real’ test.

Chael Sonnen Brands Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis as a Major Step Down from Joshua Fight

Paul was in a talk with the former heavyweight champion about a possible fight. However, advanced talks collapsed due to network conflicts, with Joshua’s exclusive DAZN deal blocking the matchup. The sport started to spread right after that.

But they have to arrange a fight. So, instead of the heavyweight spectacle fans wanted, they’re getting Paul (200 lbs) facing Davis, a 5’5½” lightweight who fights at 135 pounds.

The 28-year-old tried to frame the matchup using biblical references, posting on X: “First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath.” This suggests Joshua as a Goliath remains still in his target.

Gervonta who has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable tiny boy. Yes, he’s 1 of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my… pic.twitter.com/QGfybMqasx — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 20, 2025

But the community is still unsatisfied with Paul’s failed negotiation for the heavyweight spectacle. Recently, MMA analyst Chael Sonnen pulled no punches in his criticism of the Davis matchup, calling it a “massive turn down” from the rumored Joshua bout.

“The opposite of fighting Anthony Joshua isn’t fighting nobody. The opposite of fighting Anthony Joshua is fighting Tank Davis,” Sonnen said in his YouTube video.

“Tank is not the guy who knows how to sell a fight. Tank cannot sell a fight in his own division,” he stated, questioning whether the matchup can generate the interest Paul’s previous bouts have created.

The “Bad Guy” acknowledged that their fight isn’t terrible but it represents a complete 180 from what was promised. Since Tank is not the guy who knows how to sell a fight, Sonnen thinks it could hurt the event’s commercial success.

Recent reports suggest that, to address mounting criticism about the fight’s legitimacy, Paul has added specific contractual clauses to the Davis bout.

Jake Paul Adds Special Clause to Shut Up Critics Ahead of Davis Fight

Everyone knows Paul has faced claims of taking performance-enhancing drugs to boost his success throughout his boxing career. So, recently, “The Problem Child” took a bold move to silence his critics by signing up for a random drug test.

Before heading into his upcoming clash on November 14, this contractual clause will address concerns about the significant size and weight advantages Paul will hold over the WBA lightweight champion. Paul announced the decision in a recent video, saying:

“Don’t worry, for all of you Karens who accuse me of being on steroids… we have the strictest drug testing possible for this match. USADA. Random drug tests at any moment.”

Jake Paul inserts clause in Gervonta Davis contract in response to criticshttps://t.co/XjBZKp7u9H pic.twitter.com/KugVZwadQy — All Out Fighting (@AllOutFighting) August 25, 2025



Now, Davis is a natural lightweight at 135 lbs who fought at 140 lbs once. Meanwhile, Paul, for the majority of his fighting career, performed at cruiserweight. He also boxed as heavy as 227 lbs.

So, this matchup itself has drawn mixed reactions. However, it is expected to be an exhibition bout. Paul has agreed to a 195 lb weight cap, while Davis will reportedly bulk up as much as possible.

Still, the hype has clearly fallen down since the Joshua talks collapsed.