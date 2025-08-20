Jake vs Tank Is For Real on November 14 in Atlanta

No, it’s not a mirage, hallucination, or epic trolling. Jake vs Tank is for real and it’s on at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, November 14. It will air around the world on Netflix at no additional cost to subscribers.

Tickets for Jake vs. Tank go on sale next month at Ticketmaster.com. Fans can sign up for pre-sale at JakevsTank.com

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix made the announcement about the global showdown on Wednesday between boxing’s biggest disruptor Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) and undefeated three-division champion and pound-for-pound great, WBA World Lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs).

Paul returns to Netflix following his record-shattering Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event in November 2024. “Jake vs Tank,” an MVP event, marks MVP’s third live event on Netflix in 12 months, following Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 in July 2025, the first all-women’s professional sporting event on the service.

Fans have watched as Jake Paul and Tank Davis have engaged in social media sparring and callouts over the last four years.

Paul and Davis can be considered among the favorite boxers of Gen Alpha and Gen Z, respectively. Both have worked to lay claim the title of modern boxing’s biggest star, setting the stage for this showdown.

Paul comes into the bout almost exactly one year after headlining the largest combat sports event in over four decades. Davis holds the record for the highest pay-per-view buys and revenue event of the past four years.

No doubt Jake Paul will have plenty to say during the Most Valuable Promotions cards taking place back-to-back on Friday and Saturday at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, airing on DAZN. Stay tuned.

Jake Paul Proving Skeptics Wrong

Initially viewed as nothing more than a YouTube celebrity finding a new way to get some attention, Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul has demonstrated a true work ethic in the gym, and he’s progressed as a legitimate professional boxer with a stated goal of becoming a world champion.

In just five years since turning pro, Paul has made his impact in the ring, earning high-profile victories with viral knockouts over names like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz.

In November 2024, Jake Paul took on the “Baddest Man on the Planet,” Mike Tyson, in a heavyweight bout in the first-ever live professional sporting event on Netflix. While the fight wasn’t competitive, the spectacle of it intrigued fans. Paul vs. Tyson shattered records, becoming the most-streamed sporting event ever with 108 million live viewers globally.

Paul recently faced former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June, earning a unanimous decision victory and entering the WBA cruiserweight rankings at #14 with the win.

Paul has collected multiple accolades for his commitment to the sport of boxing, including ESPNRingside’s 2021 Knockout of the Year, Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Breakout Boxer of the Year, ESPNRingside’s 2022 Viral Moment of the Year, and was the cover of Sports Illustrated’s “The 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports” issue, awarded specifically for his groundbreaking work to revolutionize the sport through equitable pay, providing a platform for young fighters, and his support of female boxers.

Paul also partnered with USA Boxing ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, continuing his mission to elevate the sport and its future champions.

Paul: “Angry Little Elf”

“Gervonta is an angry little elf who has been disrespecting my name for too long,” said Paul. “His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable his ass.

“Yes, he is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath, and you are all going watch me do it, breaking viewership records again. Atlanta. Friday, Nov 14. The worst night of Gervonta’s career, live only on Netflix.”

Tank Davis: Pound For Pound Star

Gervonta “Tank” Davis has risen from the tough streets of West Baltimore to become one of boxing’s biggest stars and most feared punchers in boxing. Introduced to the sport at age seven by childhood friend Quaadir Gurley, Davis found guidance under longtime coach Calvin Ford, who helped him compile a decorated amateur career before turning professional at 18.

Overcoming personal tragedy and losses, Davis made his mark with a string of knockouts, capturing his first world title in 2017 by defeating Jose Pedraza and becoming the youngest reigning champion in the sport at the time.

Davis went on to claim titles in three weight classes, headlining sold-out arenas from New York to Los Angeles, Atlanta to Washington D.C., all while cementing himself as one of the sport’s premier pay-per-view attractions.

Inside the ring, Davis has built a reputation for dramatic finishes against elite opponents, from his 2020 Knockout of the Year over Leo Santa Cruz to a dominant stoppage of Ryan Garcia in 2023 that solidified his claim as “the face of boxing.”

In his latest defense, Davis retained the WBA lightweight title via a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. Along the way, he has broken live gate and attendance records in multiple cities, delivered viral knockouts that drew millions of views, and continued to showcase the explosive power and precision that make him a must-see attraction, with the ticket sales to prove it.

With pending legal charges against him seemingly resolved, Davis is now focusing on the November event ahead of him.

No More Name-Calling, Jake vs Tank is On

“Jake Paul and Tank Davis have redefined the professional combat sports landscape as the top fighters among Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences,” said Most Valuable Promotions co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian. “Now they will collide to determine the true face of boxing’s next generation.

“When Jake called out Tank in August of 2021, everyone laughed and said he would get killed. Since then, Tank has called Jake a clown and easy work. Well, four years later, here we are.

“No more call-outs and no more name-calling. Jake the disrupter vs Tank the destroyer, for the face of boxing crown, live from the heart of the south, Atlanta,” declared Bidarian.

“Thank you to our distribution partner, Netflix, for their continued trust in MVP and bringing Jake vs. Tank to over 300 million Netflix subscribers at no extra cost. We also look forward to offering a range of ticketing options for every fan in attendance, including the return of our first-of-its-kind MVP Owner’s Experience and other VIP packages.”

“This isn’t just a fight, it’s a spectacle that brings together two of the most electrifying figures in boxing today,” said Netflix’s Brandon Riegg, VP, nonfiction series and sports. “We’re building on our momentum with live sports and giving our members exactly what they want: a massive, can’t-miss event with global appeal.”