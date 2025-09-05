Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane’s Coach Engage in a War of Words After the UFC 321 Press Conference

With Jon Jones retired and Tom Aspinall officially crowned UFC heavyweight champion, a new era for the division is underway. The Englishman’s first title defense is set for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25, where he will face Ciryl Gane. To promote the fight, as well as a September 6 fight night in Paris, the UFC held a press conference in the French capital, putting the two heavyweights face-to-face for the first time. The atmosphere was electric, with the French crowd loudly booing Aspinall throughout. The English champion brushed it off, explaining that he had already beaten most of the top contenders, and Gane was the only logical opponent left.

Aspinall highlighted his knockout power, insisting Gane would be no exception if he landed clean. He also pointed out weaknesses in Gane’s ground game but admitted the Frenchman had likely improved. Gane, who has come up short in previous title fights against Francis Ngannou and Jones, acknowledged Aspinall as the man to beat but claimed he brings a style the champion hasn’t faced before. Their face-off ended respectfully with handshakes, but the tension didn’t end there. Later that night, Aspinall faced more hostility back at the fighters’ hotel from Gane’s coach.

Tom Aspinall and Fernand Lopez Clash Over Whether Ciryl Gane Fight Was Offered Pre-UFC 304

Fernand Lopez, coach of Gane, confronted Aspinall at the fighters’ hotel after the press conference over the Englishman’s past claims that the Frenchman had ducked him on multiple occasions. Aspinall began by standing by his comments: “From my own perspective, that’s what happened genuinely.”

Lopez then clarified, saying Gane’s camp had not received an offer to fight Aspinall until UFC 304 in Manchester. “Oh, listen, I swear to god. I am the agent… Talk to me Dana, and never did I mention your name before Manchester [UFC 304].”

Aspinall responded, explaining that from his side, the fight was offered earlier. “But you have to understand for us, they did mention Ciryl’s name before. Maybe not to you, but to us.”

Lopez pushed back: “Mention is like, do you want to fight him? They didn’t even mention to me, I swear… Ciryl was like I don’t understand what’s with this guy.”

Aspinall once again stuck to his version of events. “I believe you… But from my perspective, that’s the truth. From yours, it might be different. I would never make it up. I wouldn’t do that… From my own perspective, we got offered before Manchester and then at Manchester, and that’s what happened.”

In the end, Lopez and Aspinall shook hands, putting the matter to rest. “Now it makes sense to me,” Lopez said.

ALSO READ: Michael Bisping Hails Tom Aspinall as the Muhammad Ali of MMA in Bold Praise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Pros Pick (@mma.pros.pick)

Both sides then decided to put past tensions behind them and focus on the highly anticipated showdown at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. As Fernand Lopez put it, both fighters love to fight the best guys in the world. As already mentioned, the build-up has carried some heat, with Lopez accusing Aspinall of lying about previous fight offers and questioning whether he can handle the pressure of stepping into Jones’ shoes after his departure.

Aspinall had previously dismissed the remarks, saying: “With all due respect…his opinion is quite irrelevant to the situation.” He made it clear that Lopez’s words don’t affect him. When asked about pressure, Aspinall made it clear that it fuels him rather than breaks him. And his track record backs that up.

He famously starched Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 to claim the interim heavyweight title, then followed it up with a dominant defense against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in Manchester. On top of that, Aspinall holds the record for the shortest average fight time in UFC history, just 2 minutes and 2 seconds per bout. With numbers like that, fans in Abu Dhabi can expect fireworks when he steps into the Octagon at UFC 321.