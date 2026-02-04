Jon Jones Turns Down Daniel Cormier Trilogy Following Stunning Arthritis Reveal Before UFC White House Event

If UFC fans were still holding out hope of seeing Jon Jones return to the Octagon, that optimism may be fading fast. The former two-division champion last competed in his disappointing title defense against Stipe Miocic and has since vacated the heavyweight belt, stepping away from a looming showdown with the then-interim champion Tom Aspinall. Jones has since expressed interest in appearing on the highly anticipated UFC White House card, potentially against reigning light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira.

However, it now appears ‘Bones’ may no longer be in a position to compete at the highest level. That reality became clearer following a surprising admission from the consensus MMA GOAT during a recent public appearance. When asked about the possibility of grappling with longtime rival Daniel Cormier at an event like RAF, Jones revealed he has been dealing with a diagnosis that could significantly impact his ability to fight moving forward.

Jon Jones Prioritizes Family Over Potential Daniel Cormier Wrestling Match

In a video posted by TikTok user Noah The Boah (h/t Red Corner MMA), which appears to have been covertly recorded using Meta Glasses, Jon Jones was seen speaking backstage at Dirty Boxing’s DBX 5 event in Houston alongside Joaquin Buckley.

When Noah asked Jones about the possibility of competing with Daniel Cormier again, this time in RAF wrestling, ‘Bones’ leaned in and spoke almost in a whisper, revealing what sounded like deeply personal information about his health.

“I have severe arthritis, and most people don’t know that,” he told Buckley. “My left hip is covered in arthritis. I actually already qualify for a hip replacement, my last training camp? Man, I went to bed in so much pain.”

Buckley then asked whether the UFC would cover his medical costs, prompting Jones to respond with an emotional reflection on his priorities outside the cage:

“I have a three-year-old baby boy, and I want to use what I’ve got left of my hips to play with him.” With this admission, it appears increasingly unlikely that Jones will return to competition unless the occasion and the paycheck are truly worth the risk.

Fans are already familiar with the mental gymnastics they endured during his long reign as the undisputed heavyweight champion, followed by the extended uncertainty that surrounded his eventual retirement, which Dana White made official at UFC Baku last year.

Meanwhile, Jones has remained involved in the fight world in other ways. Rather than stepping back into the Octagon, he recently served as a coach opposite longtime rival Daniel Cormier on the ALF Global Reality show, which was filmed in Thailand in early 2026.

While both Jones and Pereira have publicly pushed for a dream heavyweight showdown on June 14, only time will tell whether the UFC and Dana White have enough confidence in the matchup to make it a reality and move forward with the plan.