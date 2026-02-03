Ian Garry Mocks Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Removal From UFC Welterweight Rankings

At a time when the UFC welterweight title picture is more competitive than ever, one of the division’s top contenders has suffered a major setback. Undefeated Kazakh star Shavkat Rakhmonov has once again been derailed by injury, continuing a frustrating stretch that has kept him away from the championship conversation since his last outing at UFC 310.

After re-injuring his knee, Rakhmonov has undergone surgery for the second time in the past year, and early reports suggest he may not return to competition until late 2026 at the earliest. As a result, he has now been removed from the UFC’s official welterweight rankings. Amid the unfortunate news, Rakhmonov’s UFC 310 opponent and fellow top contender Ian Garry appeared to take the opportunity to make the moment about himself, delivering a sly dig at the sidelined fighter.

Ian Machado Garry Claims UFC 310 Fight Destroyed Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Career

At the end of January, footage surfaced showing Rakhmonov on crutches, with surgery confirmation soon following. When Garry initially reacted to the development, he posted on Threads: “We had a title eliminator. He was eliminated. I’m next.”

The Irishman has since drawn further criticism after reposting a video on Instagram stories with the caption, “Ian destroyed Shavkat’s career”. The clip highlights Garry landing a brutal oblique kick to Rakhmonov’s knee, bending the leg awkwardly and fueling speculation about the long-term impact of the strike.

Ian Garry reposted a video claiming he “destroyed Shavkat’s career” 😬 pic.twitter.com/aQZGXmqbsY — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 3, 2026

The post has sparked backlash from fans, many of whom believe Garry’s comments were in poor taste given the seriousness of Rakhmonov’s setback. It also comes at a time when public opinion around the Irishman remains divided, largely due to his brash attitude and repeated attempts to mirror Conor McGregor’s trademark trash-talking persona.

Still, with Rakhmonov now out of the rankings and sidelined indefinitely, the path appears even clearer for Garry to be viewed as the next logical contender for newly crowned champion Islam Makhachev.

For the unversed, Garry has competed 11 times inside the Octagon, picking up notable wins over fighters such as Michael Page, Carlos Prates, and, most recently, Belal Muhammad. The only defeat of his UFC career came against none other than Rakhmonov.

🚨 Shavkat Rakhmonov has been REMOVED from the UFC welterweight rankings following the news of his knee injury pic.twitter.com/4Wd4mqoqYV — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 3, 2026

At this stage, it seems clear that either Garry or Michael Morales would be deserving of the next title opportunity. However, momentum appears to be shifting toward former champion Kamaru Usman potentially being granted the next shot at gold.

If that scenario plays out, Garry may be forced to sit on the sidelines and wait for the outcome, even with Rakhmonov firmly removed from the immediate title conversation.