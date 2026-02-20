Alex Pereira Rallies Behind Tom Aspinall Amid Ongoing Eye Injury Skepticism

While much of the MMA world continues to question whether Tom Aspinall has exaggerated or even fabricated the severity of his eye injury, Alex Pereira isn’t buying into the skepticism. For those unfamiliar, the Englishman’s first undisputed heavyweight title defense at UFC 321 ended in controversy when Ciryl Gane accidentally poked both of Aspinall’s eyes, forcing the bout to be ruled a no-contest.

Since then, Aspinall has endured an exhausting stretch of medical consultations across the globe and recently underwent double eye surgery for bilateral traumatic Brown’s syndrome at Optegra Eye Hospital. Amid the ongoing debate, the reigning light heavyweight champion has publicly stepped in to defend Aspinall’s situation.

Alex Pereira Reveals Shock at Seeing Tom Aspinall’s Eyes After Surgery

For those unfamiliar, Tom Aspinall’s fighting future remains uncertain. The Englishman recently said he is focused on returning to fighting fitness and isn’t worried about potential opponents right now, while also criticizing the business side of the UFC.

He even released some pictures after the surgery last week showing the severity of his treatment, yet the 32-year-old continues to face skepticism in some quarters. Alex Pereira has stepped in to defend Aspinall while speaking on the YouTube channel of fellow Brazilian heavyweight Valter Walker.

“When the stoppage happened in the fight, he came out complaining. [Some] didn’t believe him, others just trashed him,” Pereira said.

The current 205lbs kingpin added, “Look, I don’t mess around with health, man. I see it like: this guy’s a fighter, he’s not gonna fake something like that.”

He concluded with, “But the guy is back now after surgery. I saw the photo that he posted. Man, his eye was all red, it even scared me a bit. The eye is really delicate, you know?”

Despite clear evidence, some people still question Aspinall’s injury, even though it’s hard to see why he would choose to undergo multiple medical procedures, lose out on millions in earnings, and throw the heavyweight division into chaos. Still, a few critics continue to claim that the damage from the brutal double eye poke by Ciryl Gane is being exaggerated.

According to Uncrowned’s Petesy Carroll, who accompanied Aspinall during his latest treatment, the champion still cannot train or even drive. He reportedly has a large black spot in the center of his vision and must turn his whole body to see objects in his peripheral view, underscoring the seriousness of the injury.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl about Pereira potentially moving up to heavyweight to face Gane for an interim title in Aspinall’s absence. The Brazilian also revealed in the same interview that his next fight is nearly finalized.

He previously called out Jon Jones for a potential bout at a proposed UFC White House event, though Jones’ reported physical decline following arthritis issues casts doubt on that matchup.

At 205 pounds, viable contenders remain, including Carlos Ulberg, while a trilogy with Jiri Prochazka could be appealing after the Czech star’s recent resurgence. Pereira last competed in October at UFC 320, knocking out Magomed Ankalaev in just 80 seconds to reclaim the light heavyweight title. For now, his next move and Aspinall’s recovery remain key storylines to watch.