Tom Aspinall’s MMA Future in Serious Jeopardy After Alarming Post-Surgery Update

Nearly four months after what turned out to be a cursed first undisputed heavyweight title defense, Tom Aspinall’s MMA future remains clouded with uncertainty. The aftermath proved far more serious than initially feared. Aspinall was diagnosed with bilateral traumatic Brown’s syndrome and has struggled with even day-to-day tasks since the incident.

This led to the reigning champion recently undergoing a double-eye surgery at Optegra Eye Hospital in Manchester after suffering a brutal double eye poke from Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in October. The series of complications has cast significant doubt over his timeline for a return to the Octagon. Even so, questions remain about when the Englishman will be able to compete at the highest level again.

Tom Aspinall Struggling With Basic Daily Tasks After Devastating Eye Injury

Adding to the uncertainty, false reports circulated claiming the UFC had demanded Tom Aspinall vacate the 265-pound title, further fueling speculation about his future. While those claims have since been dismissed, there remains no definitive timeline for his return.

It’s also clear that Aspinall has been deeply frustrated by the public response to his injury. Figures such as Chael Sonnen, T.J. Dillashaw, and even Dana White suggested he could have continued past the first round with only a couple of injections. However, further details about his condition paint a far more serious picture.

In a revealing piece for Uncrowned, journalist Petesy Carroll, who accompanied the UFC heavyweight champion to his double-eye surgery earlier this week, outlined the severity of the symptoms Aspinall continues to battle.

“Nearly four months later, the champ still can’t track moving targets,” he revealed. “His eyes hurt if he sends too many text messages. He gets vertigo if he changes directions suddenly. He misses people’s hands when he tries to shake them.”

The veteran journalist added, “He can no longer do the thing that’s given him an identity since he was a child. Hell, he struggles to do the most basic drills. Sometimes, he struggles to play with his kids. He has to ask people to drive him to most places he goes and ask those same people to bring him home afterward.”

Aspinall also shared a graphic glimpse of the aftermath of his double-eye surgery on Instagram. According to Carroll, his immediate reaction underscored just how grueling the experience had been. “I don’t know if I’d be able to do that again,” Carroll recalled Aspinall telling the room.

He added, “I could feel my eyeball being scraped the entire time I was in there, and I had to watch him do it.” He added, “All I’m thinking about is getting my health right, so thinking about a return date is pointless until that happens.”

Even light pad work has proven overwhelming. Aspinall said the most basic drills left him feeling dizzy, likening the sensation to standing on a boat. Uncrowned’s report also cited comments from Dr. Shafiq Rehman prior to the procedure, explaining that changes in Aspinall’s vision were among the primary issues that required correction.

The heavyweight champion has struggled with peripheral vision problems and, as he describes it, seeing a black spot in his eye that never moves or fades. Moreover, these are just two of the lingering complications he continues to manage.

Since UFC 321 in October, Aspinall’s stance has remained consistent. His focus is solely on regaining full health. Any discussion of a return to the Octagon remains secondary because, until his eyes fully heal, stepping back inside simply isn’t an option.