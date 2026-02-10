Tom Aspinall Undergoes Double Eye Surgery Four Months After UFC 321 No-Contest Nightmare

Tom Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defense at UFC 321 was meant to usher in a new era following Jon Jones’ retirement earlier this year. However, it ended in chaos instead of a coronation. Competing in Abu Dhabi after a 14-month layoff, Aspinall saw his highly anticipated showdown with Ciryl Gane unravel late in the opening round when an accidental double eye poke left him unable to continue.

Referee Jason Herzog waved off the contest and ruled it a no-contest, allowing Aspinall to technically retain his 265-pound title. But there was little satisfaction in the result. The champion was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, and what was supposed to be a defining moment in his reign was overshadowed by controversy. While still lingering from the impact, the Englishman has finally undergone surgery on both his eyes to repair the damage.

Tom Aspinall Targets Return to ‘Fighting Fitness’ After Double Eye Surgery

Dana White recently said that he no longer wanted to discuss Tom Aspinall’s eye injury, previously downplaying the severity by suggesting the champion only required injections.

However, just under four months after the incident, the Englishman has now undergone surgery on both eyes with Optegra Eye Health Care. And the procedure was only one step in what remains an ongoing recovery process.

“After his highly publicised eye poke injury, Optegra’s expert team is proud to have supported MMA fighter and UFC Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall,” they said in a post on Instagram.

The institution added, “Over recent months, we’ve been working closely with him on his recovery. Following his operation on both eyes, we continue the journey to get Tom’s vision back to fighting fitness.”

🚨 Tom Aspinall underwent surgery on both of his eyes “Following his operation on both eyes we continue the journey to get Tom’s vision back to fighting fitness.” 💪 (via @Optegra) pic.twitter.com/J4OshJIhpT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 10, 2026

The injury significantly impacted Aspinall’s vision, and the 32-year-old has yet to provide a timeline for his return as he continues treatment aimed at restoring his eyesight.

It marks a brutal turn of events for the British juggernaut. As already stated, Aspinall had already endured a 14-month layoff while waiting for a potential title unification bout with Jon Jones, a fight that ultimately never materialized after Jones chose to relinquish his belt, elevating Aspinall to undisputed champion.

His first official title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 was supposed to signal a fresh chapter, but ended in infamy. In the immediate aftermath, Aspinall’s father, Andy Aspinall, revealed that his son was struggling to see in early November.

Now, the focus shifts entirely to recovery, as fans await updates and hope the reigning heavyweight champion can fully heal and return to defend his title once again.