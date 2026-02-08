Conor McGregor Praises Three-Time Cancer Survivor Andre Arlovski After BKFC KnuckleMania 6 

Andre Arlovski continues to defy time. The former UFC heavyweight champion turned back the clock once again when he headlined BKFC KnuckleMania 6 in Philadelphia against Ben Rothwell, delivering a brutal title-winning performance. Fighting under the BKFC banner, the 47-year-old won the promotion’s heavyweight gold with a dominant third-round TKO, overwhelming Rothwell until the ringside physician was forced to intervene after a gruesome cut opened on Rothwell’s head.

The bout marked the third combat sports meeting between the two heavyweights, with Arlovski once again emerging victorious, having previously defeated Rothwell twice during their MMA careers. The win was made even more remarkable given Arlovski’s personal journey, as the former MMA standout has overcome cancer multiple times. His resilience did not go unnoticed, earning praise from BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor, who highlighted the significance of Arlovski’s latest achievement.

During his post-fight interview, Andre Arlovski delivered a powerful message to cancer survivors around the world, drawing from his own journey as a three-time survivor. He said, “Guys, people who are in battle right now with fucking cancer, don’t fucking give up. I’m a great fucking example. Three-time cancer survivor. Keep fucking fighting. Life is beautiful.”

Following the brutal main event, Conor McGregor took to X to honor the newly crowned BKFC heavyweight champion. The BKFC part-owner and former UFC double champion wrote, “Andrei Arlovski, three-time Cancer Survivor, is now the Bareknuckle HW World Champ! Hero is an understatement!”

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 8, 2026

From the opening bell, Arlovski backed up his promise to be the faster fighter, snapping Rothwell’s head back with his jab and consistently beating him to the punch. Every time Rothwell attempted to close the distance, Arlovski made him pay. A clean right hand midway through the fight sent Rothwell staggering across the ring, allowing Arlovski to clearly bank the round.

The momentum carried into the second, where Arlovski remained firmly in control. He nearly scored a knockdown late in the round, but the ropes kept Rothwell upright. Still, the damage was beginning to pile up, with Rothwell visibly wearing the punishment. Arlovski continued to slice up Rothwell’s face in the third, prompting the referee to step in at 1:14 into the round to stop the contest.

Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 8, 2026

The bout marked the third meeting between the two veterans. Their first clash came at Affliction 1 in July 2008, where Arlovski secured a third-round TKO. More than a decade later, they ran it back at UFC on ESPN 4, with Arlovski once again emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Since departing the UFC in 2024, Arlovski has yet to taste defeat in competition. The 47-year-old has now racked up four stoppage victories across multiple combat sports platforms, including two in BKFC, one under the Dirty Boxing Championship banner, and an exhibition boxing win with Misfits Boxing.