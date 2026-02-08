MMA World Erupts After Mario Bautista Dominates Vinicius Oliveira at UFC Vegas 113

Mario Bautista’s 2025 ended on a sour note when a loss to the dominant Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321 snapped his nine-fight winning streak. But the bantamweight contender has emphatically put himself back on track. Headlining UFC Vegas 113, Bautista delivered a statement performance against Vinicius Oliveira, controlling the fight from the opening bell before securing a slick rear-naked choke in the second round to force the tap.

The victory not only marked a strong rebound for Bautista but also added another notable name to his resume. With Oliveira now in his win column, Bautista’s list of conquests continues to grow, joining former 2-time UFC champion Jose Aldo and ex-Bellator titleholder Patchy Mix.

Mario Bautista Snaps Vinicius Oliveira’s Six-Fight Win Streak With Second-Round Submission at UFC Vegas 113

The 32-year-old made it look effortless, leaning heavily on his wrestling to dictate the fight. Bautista executed a clean sweep in the second round, advancing to the top position and settling into a crucifix, after which the momentum shifted decisively in his favor. From that point on, it was all downhill for Oliveira.

Fans were left puzzled by Oliveira’s decision to initiate the grappling exchanges rather than keep the fight standing, where he appeared to have his best chance. With the victory, Bautista has firmly reinserted himself into the bantamweight title conversation and has already set his sights on Cory Sandhagen.

ALSO READ: Former BMF Champion Rips Herb Dean, Labels Him the Worst MMA Referee Ever

The two first met in Bautista’s UFC debut back in January 2019, when Sandhagen handed him a first-round armbar loss, still the only submission defeat of Bautista’s professional career. For Oliveira, the setback marked his first loss inside the Octagon.

The defeat snapped a six-fight UFC winning streak and forced him to tap for the first time since his amateur days more than a decade ago. All things considered, the MMA world was buzzing after watching Bautista deliver such a dominant performance inside the UFC Apex.

Ok maybe I was wrong about Mario Bautista 😬 #UFCVegas113 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 8, 2026

I have a feeling this will be Vinicius Oliveira’s last fight at bantamweight #UFCVegas113 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 8, 2026

Bautista is good — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 8, 2026

Bautista, dominant. Oliveira, physically impressive but skills have been largely overrated. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 8, 2026

Bautista’s transitions were poetry in motion. That was an amazing performance. #UFCVegas113 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 8, 2026

A statement performance by Mario Bautista He just ran through Vinicius Oliveira and finished him with a rear-naked choke in the second round. #UFCVegas113 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 8, 2026

MARIO BAUTISTA DESTROYS VINICIUS OLIVEIRA IN ROUND 2, SUBMITS HIM WITH AN RNC WAS A GREAT PERFORMANCE But some of the story here is how TRASH the performance of Oliveira was, GASSED BAD in just one round of fighting, then gave in on bottom #UFCVegas113

Abysmal fraud check — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) February 8, 2026

Hell yeah Mario beat the piss outta that guy — David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) February 8, 2026

Wow, what a great performance by Bautista #UFCVegas113 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 8, 2026

UFC Vegas 113 Results: Full Main Card and Prelims Recap

Mario Bautista def. Vinicius Oliveira via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:46

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Amir Albazi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Rizvan Kuniev def. Jailton Almeida via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Farid Basharat def. Jean Matsumoto via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Dustin Jacoby def. Julius Walker via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 1:42

Daniil Donchenko def. Alex Morono via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Nikolay Veretennikov def. Niko Price via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:42

Ketlen Souza def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Javid Basharat def. Gianni Vazquez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Wang Cong def. Eduarda Moura via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jakub Wiklacz def. Muin Gafurov via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 3, 4:59

Klaudia Sygula def. Priscila Cachoeira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)