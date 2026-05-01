Khamzat Chimaev Reveals What Inspired Him To Start MMA While Pitching a Boxing Bout Against Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev is set to defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 328 in less than two weeks in New Jersey. The Chechen star returns for the first time since dismantling Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, where he delivered a suffocating performance: logging 21 minutes of control time, 12 takedowns, and an incredible 529 total strikes. Even by Chimaev’s elite wrestling standards, it was a dominant display.

Still, it raises an intriguing question: what happens if Chimaev chooses to keep the fight standing, especially after leaning so heavily on his grappling in recent outings? That curiosity extends beyond MMA. When asked about the possibility of testing himself in a boxing ring, particularly against Conor McGregor, Chimaev showed immediate interest. While he has no plans to leave the UFC full-time, the idea of a high-profile crossover bout against the Irish superstar clearly appeals to him.

Ahead of UFC 328, Chimaev floated the idea of facing McGregor under the Zuffa Boxing banner during a media scrum. He said, “I’m not going to move over to boxing. I will be forever a UFC fighter. Maybe if Zuffa [Boxing] gives the chance, box with Conor, or if Conor wants to accept that. It would be nice. Why not?”

Khamzat Chimaev just called out Conor McGregor to fight on Zuffa Boxing 😅 “Just box. 12 rounds. If Conor wants to accept that, would be nice. He talks better than Sean Strickland, so it will be fun.” (via @TvKyno) pic.twitter.com/C1fQba99wn — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 1, 2026

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The appeal is obvious. McGregor remains the biggest draw in combat sports, and a fight involving him almost guarantees a massive payday. Fighters like Dustin Poirier have benefited from that pull, famously opting for a lucrative trilogy bout at UFC 264 instead of a lightweight title clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

Meanwhile, both Oliveira and Max Holloway have also expressed interest in facing McGregor, whose return is reportedly being targeted for UFC 329 during International Fight Week against ‘Blessed’. Moreover, McGregor’s crossover appeal has already been proven. His 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. remains one of the most successful pay-per-view events in combat sports history, further highlighting why a potential clash with Chimaev would generate enormous attention.

Beyond the obvious financial upside, Chimaev is also intrigued by the stylistic challenge of facing McGregor, whom he considers one of the best boxers to ever compete in the UFC. He added, “Conor is a good boxer, one of the best boxers in the UFC. It would be nice to try and go fight that guy. Good money, too. He talks better than Sean Strickland. It would be fun.”

In an interesting twist, Chimaev also credited McGregor’s iconic 13-second knockout of José Aldo at UFC 194 as a pivotal moment that inspired him to pursue MMA. Chimaev added, “When I saw that fight, I heard about how much he made. That’s why I got motivated to start MMA. It’s cool to see. It would be cool [to box him]. Why should it be personal?”

Whether that dream matchup ever materializes remains uncertain, but the intrigue surrounding McGregor’s return continues to build. The Irishman has been out of competition for nearly five years, with his last appearance ending in a TKO loss via doctor’s stoppage against Poirier, only adding to the anticipation of when, and against whom, he might finally step back into action.