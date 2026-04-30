Sean Strickland Unloads on Dana White Over Shocking Reaction to White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Scare

Recently, fans caught a glimpse of an unusually unfiltered side of Dana White, and it came in one of the most unexpected settings. A tense situation unfolded during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25 at the Washington Hilton, when a gunman reportedly opened fire, triggering an immediate response from Secret Service agents and local law enforcement. Panic quickly spread through the ballroom as security forces moved in to contain the threat.

Footage from the evening appeared to capture the moment shots rang out from the lobby, sending attendees scrambling for cover. Donald Trump, who was on stage with his family, was swiftly shielded by Secret Service agents and instructed to get down. Guests across the room followed suit, ducking behind tables as the chaos unfolded. Trump was safely evacuated from the venue alongside Melania Trump.

Authorities later confirmed that the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen from Torrance, California, had been taken into custody. Police stated he was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives, and is believed to have acted alone. While such a scenario would understandably trigger fear and anxiety, White’s reaction stood in stark contrast.

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Seated just feet away as a guest of the president, alongside representatives from Paramount Skydance, UFC’s broadcast partners, the bossman appeared remarkably unfazed when recounting the incident. He said, “Inside, the whole event just started getting noisy, tables getting flipped over, guys running in with guns, and they were screaming ‘get down! I didn’t get down. It was fucking awesome. I literally took every minute of it in. It was a pretty crazy, unique experience.”

Additional footage from the incident seemed to support that claim, showing White remaining composed even as the situation escalated. His reaction quickly drew attention across the MMA world, including from Sean Strickland, who delivered a blunt and unfiltered take during a UFC media scrum.

He said, “Let me tell you, I’m sure Dana White is a sociopath. Let’s be honest, at that level of what he’s accomplished, the kind of shit he deals with, I’m sure he’s a super narcissistic sociopath. So for him, the lizard brain doesn’t kind of compute, so he’s like, ‘Fuck it, bring it on, dude. Let’s go, motherfucker,’ which I respect. I respect that.”

The former middleweight champion didn’t stop there. He added, “I think Dana White would have loved to watch a motherfucker get killed. He’s a sick fuck. Come on, do we not think that about Dana White? The guy’s probably a fucking sociopath. Or probably a psychopath.”

For his part, Strickland is coming off a knockout victory over Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston and is now targeting another shot at gold. He is set to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 in New Jersey. Whether White responds to Strickland’s remarks remains to be seen, but the incident has certainly added an unexpected layer of intrigue heading into the upcoming fight week.